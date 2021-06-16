India Launch by Sept, Trial for Kids in July: Hoping for '100% Protection' Against Covid, SII Plan for Novavax

The Serum Institute of India (SII) hopes to launch Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ in India by September as its trials are in an advanced stage of completion, said its CEO Adar Poonawalla.

In September 2020, Novavax announced a manufacturing agreement with SII for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. CNBC-TV18 reported the trial of Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine in India is likely to conclude by November, said Poonawalla. The pharmaceutical giant can apply for a vaccine license even before its trial in the country concludes on the basis of the global data of the trial, he added.

In a #CNBCTV18Exclusive, @SerumInstIndia's @adarpoonawalla tells us that #Covovax vaccine will be ready to be launched in India by September if regulatory nod is givenNovavax phase-III clinical trial data from US & Mexico showed 90.4% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID pic.twitter.com/StOI97tVYO — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 16, 2021

Novavax in a statement on June 14 stated that the vaccine candidate ‘NVX-CoV2373’ demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 infection- 90.4 percent efficacy overall. And it also met the primary endpoint in its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial.

The statement further mentioned that the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the US and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine has demonstrated 93 percent efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest, Novavax said in the statement.

Poonawala told CNBC that the vaccine can be available by September only if it receives the required regulatory nod by the Centre. The pharma company is also planning to start clinical trials of Covovax for children in July.

