India Lifts Ban on Onion Exports after Price Stabilises, Says Union Food Minister
India, the world's biggest exporter of onion, banned exports of onions last September to keep domestic supplies intact after flooding in several states worsened seasonal shortages, leading to a spike in local prices.
A labourer sorts onions at a market in Chandigarh on December 10, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: India has lifted a ban on onion exports, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday, as prices of the bulb have fallen sharply in the last few weeks on expectations of a big crop.
"Since the price of onions has stabilised and there is bumper onion crop, government has decided to lift ban on export of onions," he said on Twitter.
Wholesale prices of onions have more than halved in the last five weeks, according to data compiled by National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation, a government agency.
