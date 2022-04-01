India Lifts Covid Curbs, Maharashtra Breathes Free of Masks, No 'Fine' in Delhi Too: All You Need to Know

Covid-19-related restrictions in the country will end on Friday, two years after the Centre announced its implementation in response to the pandemic’s outbreak, owing to a steady drop in cases across India. But the wearing of face masks and social distancing norms will continue, the Union Home Ministry added.

In a letter last week to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said that as capacities related to pandemic management had been significantly developed, the National Disaster Management Authority had taken a decision to not further invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures.

The Central government had on March 24, 2020, issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of Covid-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions.

Bhalla said, after the expiry of the existing order on March 31, no further order will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Covid containment measures will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, he said. The guidelines include the use of face masks and hand hygiene.

The MHA has maintained that in view of the nature of the disease, citizens still need to remain watchful of the situation. The Centre has urged states and UTs to prompt and proactive action at the local level in situation of surge in cases under directions by the Health Ministry. Standard Operating Measures and advisories that have been or are being issued by the Ministry of Health for containment measures, vaccination will be also be required to follow.

The Union Home Secretary had said, “I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures."

No More Fine on Not Wearing Masks in Public Places in Delhi

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital, officials said.

They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to use masks at crowded places. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

Chaired the 35th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi along with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal, Hon’ble DyCM @msisodia, Hon’ble Minister@kgahlot, Chief Secretary, Dr Randeep Guleria-AIIMS, Dr SK Singh-NCDC, Dr S Panda@ICMRDelhi & other senior officials. pic.twitter.com/2xLVZDp1jk— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 31, 2022

Covid restrictions in the capital were gradually lifted as the situation improved, and they were finally lifted on February 28. However, the rule prohibiting the wearing of masks in public places, including buses and metro trains, remained in effect.

Bengal Lifts Covid Curbs, Sanitation to Still be Carried Out

With the Covid-19 situation having considerably improved in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday announced that that all curbs related to the contagion would stand withdrawn from midnight. The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

In a notification, the government, however, stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.

“Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

Maharashtra to Lift Restrictions, Mask Not Compulsory Anymore

In a major decision, the Maharashtra government decided lift all Covid-19 restrictions exactly two years after the coronavirus pandemic curbs were clamped, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

From April 2 — the Maharashtra New Year day — the provisions of the stringent Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, enforced in March 2020, shall no longer be implemented in the state.

Accordingly, there will be no curbs on public movement, social, religious or political gatherings, weddings, funerals, visits to malls, cinemas, shopping plazas, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, sports activities, travelling by trains, buses or other public modes of transport, to and from workplaces, parties, picnics, vacations, etc.

The decision was taken unanimously at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Thackeray this afternoon in view of the huge decline in Covid-19 cases as the third wave is on its last legs after four months.

However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has recommended physical distancing and voluntary wearing of face-masks as a precaution, though there will be no penalties for defaulters.

Ministers and top Leaders of the MVA allies, Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Anil Parab, Dilip Walse-Patil, Jayant Patil, Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh and others warmly welcomed the move.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders like Atul Bhatkalkar, Ram Kadam and others also lauded the decision but some termed it as ‘belated’.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that with the state becoming free of restrictions, people can celebrate Gudi Padva and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with processions and the upcoming holy month of fasting Ramzan in full swing.

It may be recalled that the state had gone into a lockdown on March 24, 2020, followed by the nationwide lockdown, and after the first few months of stringent restrictions, the curbs were lifted in stages during the first, second and third waves.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that while visiting crowded venues, it is advisable to wear face-masks and Minister of State for School Education Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu said school students must continue with face masks as a precaution.

Commoners across the state greeted the government step heartily and expressed relief that now they would not be subjected to arbitrary fines, penalties or cases for flouting the Covid-19 norms, and can freely move around anywhere at any time without any fear as they did prior to March 2020.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra remains the worst-hit in the country notching 78,74,024 cases in the past two years and a staggering 147,783 deaths — higher than countries like France and Iran.

