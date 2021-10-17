India Likely to Host NSA Meet on Afghanistan Next Month; Pakistan, China Among Invitees: Report

In a first-of-its-kind move, India is likely to host a meet of National Security Advisors (NSAs) in New Delhi next month to discuss the Afghanistan situation after the country’s takeover by the Taliban. China and Pakistan are among the invitees, ANI reported.

The meet is likely to be held on November 10-11. NSAs of Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan have also been invited to the meet. Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf has been invited and if he participates, it will be his first visit to India as the Pakistan NSA.

NSA Ajit Doval and Yusuf had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s meet in Dushanbe held in June this year, but the two didn’t hold any bilateral talks at the time.

India will, meanwhile, participate in the meeting to be hosted by Russia involving the Taliban on October 20. A Taliban delegation has already confirmed that they will attend the meet for the Moscow format talks on Afghanistan. The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan and Iran.

While India’s first formal contact with the Taliban was in Doha on August 31, the Moscow Format will enable the first formal contact between New Delhi and the interim Taliban government in Kabul. Terrorism, humanitarian aid and recognition of the Taliban regime are likely to top the agenda at the meet.

Reports say the possible November meet in New Delhi is India’s effort to establish itself as a key stakeholder and play a crucial role in shaping up Afghanistan’s future.

Over the last two months, India has been engaging with various other stakeholders on the Afghanistan situation. It had in September held the first bilateral meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev during which the two sides decided to boost coordination to combat terror in Afghanistan through improved cooperation between the countries’ various security agencies.

