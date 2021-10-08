India Likely to Issue New Rules as UK Ends Mandatory Quarantine for Covishield-Vaccinated Indians

The Health Ministry is likely to issue fresh guidelines for travelers from the United Kingdom after the country discontinued mandatory testing and quarantine for those vaccinated with Covishield, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The UK ended a major diplomatic row on Friday when it said Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival in Britain from October 11.

Eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries, including India and Pakistan, will be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England, UK’s Department for Transport said.

From October 11, Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in the UK can travel without having to quarantine; will not be required to take a pre-departure test nor take a day 8 test following their arrival.

The announcement follows a diplomatic row after the UK had included Covishield in its approved vaccine formulations but refused to recognise Indians vaccinated with it as eligible for travel without quarantine measures.

India had imposed reciprocal measures, requiring vaccinated British travellers to also quarantine at a declared destination on entry into India.

