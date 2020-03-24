India under Lockdown: What Shops, Offices & Services are Available for the Next 21 Days?

New Delhi: Amid the growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address to the nation announced a complete lockdown for 21 days.

All central and state government offices, commercial and private establishments among others will remain closed, barring some exceptions, to contain the virus that has claimed 10 lives so far and infected more than 500 persons nationwide.

News18 breaks down the latest government guidelines on what will remain open/closed for the next 21 days.

Offices of central government

All offices of the government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations will be closed for the next 21 days.

However, offices related to defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities like petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, disaster management, power generation and transmission, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early Warning Agencies will remain open. These offices are advised to work with a minimum number of employees.

Offices of state government

Across all states, offices of the police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management and prisons will remain functional. The district administration and treasury will also continue to work.

Offices to ensure electricity, water, sanitation will also function and remain open. Staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel related to water supply, etc, in municipal bodies will remain open. They are advised to work with a minimum number of employees.

Transport services

Air travel, railways and roadways will remain suspended for the next 21 days. However, the transportation of essential good will continue to operate. In addition, fire, law and order and emergency services will remain open.

Medical facilities

All hospitals and related medical establishments of the public and private sector like laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, including their manufacturing and distribution units, will remain open and functional.

Commercial and private establishments

All ration shops (under PDS), and shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder will remain open, although governments are encouraged to facilitate home delivery.

Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will remain open.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services will function as is, while IT and IT enabled Services only (for essential services) are encouraged to work from home.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment will be done through E-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services in the private sector will provide electricity.

Cold storage and warehousing services will remain open, and so will private security services.

Industrial Establishments

To provide interrupted supply of essential commodities, all of their manufacturing units will remain open. Production units may function after obtaining required permission from state government.

Hospitality Services

Hotels, home stays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew will remain open.

