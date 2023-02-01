CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Logs 111 Covid Infections in a Day, Active Cases Increase to 1,783

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 17:26 IST

Delhi, India

New Delhi: A medic at an isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at Safdarjung hospital, during a nationwide mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI photo)

India's COVID19 tally rose by 111 in a day while active cases have increased to 1,783, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose by 111 in a day while active cases have increased to 1,783, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,740 while the tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.07 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,372, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.51 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. PTI PLB NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 01, 2023, 17:26 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 17:26 IST
