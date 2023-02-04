CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » India Logs 128 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally at 1,792
1-MIN READ

India Logs 128 Fresh Covid Cases; Active Tally at 1,792

PTI

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 11:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated (PTI Photo)

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07 per cent

India saw a single-day rise of 128 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,792, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,745 with four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,83,250).

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.09 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.07 per cent, it stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,713,  while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it stated.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 04, 2023, 07:37 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 11:16 IST
