India Logs 45,951 New Covid-19 Cases, 817 Fatalities, Lowest in 81 Days
1-MIN READ

India Logs 45,951 New Covid-19 Cases, 817 Fatalities, Lowest in 81 Days

A Covid checkpoint to ensure that those entering the village are masked and don't show signs of infection. (Pic courtesy Sohail Khan)

The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days.

India saw a single-day rise of 45,951 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days.

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively 33.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising 1.77 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.92 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

first published:June 30, 2021, 10:16 IST