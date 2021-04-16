India Logs in Over 2 Lakh Covid Cases For Two Consecutive Days, Records Highest Death Count With 1,185 Cases: 10 Points

India reported well over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. With 217,353 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out. Notably, this single-day spike comes a day after 200,739 Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday.

Here are 10 points on the covid situation in India:

India is the second country to report more than 2 lakh new cases in a day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year. After registering 2 lakh cases for two days in a row, India’s Covid tally now stands at 15.7 lakh. Last week India replaced Brazil as the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases. On Friday, India reported 1185 Covid induced deaths making it the highest death count ever registered in India excluding June 17, 2020, when India reported 2003 deaths due to data reconciliation. On March 16, 2021, India had registered roughly 28k cases which have gone up manifold in a matter of a month. The five most affected states due to covid-19 are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The number of covid cases was reported from Maharashtra, 61.7k cases followed by Delhi 16,699. Meanwhile, Delhi overtook Mumbai to become the most affected city in the country by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of the daily Covid-19 tally. In view of the unabated rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry Thursday said its officers can work from home and only 50 percent of staff need to attend office. Delhi is also set to observe a weekend lockdown to break the chain of transmission as it tackles a steep rise in Covid cases, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. As per sources, 6 states/UTs have reported more than 10k new Covid cases while 4 states/UTs have registered more than 100 new deaths. Till now, 10.23 crore people have received the 1st covid dose while 1.49 crore has received both doses. The recovery rate is below 90% in 17 states/UTs, the lowest being in Chhattisgarh at 74.6%. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,223,714, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Russia. However, in terms of the total number of active cases, the US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Russia.Covid-19

