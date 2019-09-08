'India Lost Eminent Jurist, Seasoned Parliamentarian': Former PM Manmohan Singh Condoles Jethmalani's Demise
Eminent jurist and former Union minister Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said. He was not keeping well for a few months.
File photo of Ram Jethmalani.
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of Ram Jethmalani, saying in his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned parliamentarian.
"Deep condolences on the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani. In his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned parliamentarian," Singh said in his condolence message.
