India Makes Advance Payment for S-400 Missiles, Says Rostec CEO Days After Russia Promised Timely Delivery

Dubai: India has made an advance payment of $800 million for Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, the head of Russian conglomerate Rostec Sergey Chemezov told reporters on Monday.

Chemezov said negotiations were underway and a contract with India will be completed in 2025.

India announced its intention to acquire S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems in 2015. The contract worth $5.43 billion was signed during the visit of President Putin to India last year.

