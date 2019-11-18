English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Makes Advance Payment for S-400 Missiles, Says Rostec CEO Days After Russia Promised Timely Delivery
India announced its intention to acquire S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems in 2015. The contract worth $5.43 billion was signed during the visit of President Putin to India last year.
Head of Russia's Rostec state conglomerate Sergei Chemezov attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: India has made an advance payment of $800 million for Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, the head of Russian conglomerate Rostec Sergey Chemezov told reporters on Monday.
Chemezov said negotiations were underway and a contract with India will be completed in 2025.
India announced its intention to acquire S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems in 2015. The contract worth $5.43 billion was signed during the visit of President Putin to India last year.
Details to follow
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- Christian Bale Opens-up on Why There Wasn't a 4th Dark Knight Film by Christopher Nolan
- Someone Started a Petition Asking PM Modi to Impose Section 144 on 'Noisemakers' on TikTok
- 9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later
- Dad Details How The Noise App on Apple Watch Helped His Son With Autism