India Makes e-Visa Madatory for Afghan Nationals. Here's All You Need to Know

A week after India introduced e-visa for Afghans, it has made e-visa mandatory for all those who wish to travel to India from the war-torn country. In a statement, Ministry of Home Affairs said all other visas issued stand invalid.

“Owing to prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-visa. Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," MHA said.

It added, “Previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect.”

Officials said this decision to cancel visas was taken after reports that certain passports of Afghan nationals have been misplaced. “If these passports fall in wrong hands, they can be misused," officials told News18.

India has called for full security vetting before granting visas to Afghans amidst concerns about misuse of this facility by those who want the harm India’s national interest.

On August 17, Indian government had introduced a new category of electronic visa — ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ — to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India as situation in Afghanistan worsened.

Sources told News18 that Afghans were earlier not covered under the e-visa category and had to physically present themselves in the embassy. But now, given the situation in Kabul — where embassy is also shut — the decision to open e-visa has been taken.

According to new e-visa provision, all Afghans can apply. Applications will be scrutinised and decided in Delhi. A visa for six months will be given initially, and a full security review of the applicant will be done.

Another officer added, “The need to streamline the visa process was also felt after a special category of e visa was introduced for Afghans.”

