India Making 'Desperate Attempts' to Divert Attention from Criticism of its Policies: Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also said that nobody should underestimate Pakistan's resolve to effectively thwart any aspiration of aggression against the country.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
India Making 'Desperate Attempts' to Divert Attention from Criticism of its Policies: Pakistan
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday claimed that India is making "desperate attempts" to divert attention from the domestic and international criticism of the government's policies.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also said that nobody should underestimate Pakistan's resolve to effectively thwart any aspiration of aggression against the country.

She urged the international community to take cognizance of the situation in Kashmir and said Pakistan is effectively raising the issue at the international level.

"Our missions abroad have also prepared a comprehensive plan to fully observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5) and draw world attention to the dispute," she said.

She also said that all measures were being taken for the assistance, safety and welfare of Pakistanis in China after the outbreak of coronavirus that has killed 170 people and infected 7,711 others.

"Our embassy and consulates in China have reached out to all the Pakistani students. We are also in touch with the Chinese officials who have assured us about the safety and wellbeing of our nationals," she said.

Pakistan on Wednesday said that four of its students have been infected with the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

Farooqui said that the Prime Minister has setup a high powered committee to constantly monitor the situation emerging from the outbreak of the virus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
