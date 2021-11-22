India Making Efforts to Have BIMSTEC Leaders for Republic Day Celebrations Next Year: Report

Efforts are being made to have leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries in New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations next year, according to a report.

Aside from India, the subregional grouping also includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. BIMSTEC leaders were present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the start of his second term in May 2019, but some of these countries have had leadership changes since then.

The South Block is in close contact with the leaders of these countries, as well as their respective offices, to confirm their availability, the Indian Express quoted sources as saying. It added that “feelers have been sent through the appropriate channels", and that the guest list for Republic Day will be announced once the confirmations are received.

The letter of invitation is sent only after the availability of the foreign leader has been confirmed, according to protocol. From the Indian government’s perspective, extending an invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade has great symbolic significance. Every year, New Delhi’s choice of chief guest is influenced by a variety of factors, including strategic and diplomatic concerns, business interests, and international geopolitics.

India is hoping for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Myanmar State Administration Council Chairman General Min Aung Hlaing will attend the Republic Day celebrations, the report states.

This will be the Indian leadership’s first opportunity to meet directly with Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February of this year. In 2019, the leaders of Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar all changed. Bangladesh had sent President Mohammed Abdul Hamid to witness Modi’s inauguration.

However, an element of uncertainty remains with a possibility of last-minute cancellations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

Due to the UK braving a harsh wave at the time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to cancel his visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations this year. In January 2021, India did not have a chief guest on the occasion.

