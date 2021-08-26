India, Maldives to Sign Largest-ever Infra Project, Maharashtra Firm Bags Deal

India and Maldives will on Thursday sign the largest-ever infrastructure project in the country which will be developed by a Maharashtra-based company. Afcons, a construction and engineering firm, will sign the agreement with the government of Maldives for the mega The Greater Male Connectivity project (GMCP).

Being hailed as Maldives’ economic lifeline as it will boost connectivity between four islands accounting for about half of the Maldivian population, the project is being built on the request of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, the Hindustan Times reported.

6.74 km long bridge and causeway link has reportedly been funded by an Indian grant of $100 million and a line of credit of $400 million. It will connect Maldives’ capital Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

“The Greater Male Connectivity Project is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the First Responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives. This iconic project will give a major boost to the Maldivian economy,” said Sunjay Sudhir, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives.

Maldives’ Foreign Minister Shahid visited India in July in his capacity as the president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He said India will be central to his five-point plan for the world body, including reforming the United Nations and post-pandemic recovery.

“On all the five rays of hope, I need India to work with me…I’m counting on India to back my presidency of hope. All these five rays of hope are issues India has always attached great importance to internationally,” he was quoted as saying.

