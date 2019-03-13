LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Wake of Ethiopia Airlines Crash, DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Wake of Ethiopia Airlines Crash, DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes
File photo of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The use of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft by the country's airline companies was banned on Tuesday by airline watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Sunday, a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa killing 157 people, including four Indians.

“These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications & safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations. We continue to consult closely with regulators around the world, airlines, and aircraft manufacturers to ensure passenger safety,” said DGCA.

The decision comes after a number of countries — including Singapore, Indonesia, UK, France, Germany among others — decided to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

SpiceJet has around 12 such aircraft in its fleet, while Jet Airways has five, which are currently grounded.

The incident on Sunday was second such crash involving the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in less than five months. In October last year, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.

In a tweet on Monday, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu had said that he directed the DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737-MAX planes being flown by domestic carriers.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram