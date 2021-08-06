India Moves from 'Red' to 'Amber' on UK's Covid Traffic Light System. Here's What it Means for Travellers

The United Kingdom moved India from ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’ list, which means fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine. Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change was announced by the Department for Transport which came into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday.

“The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4 am," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted. “While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme," he said.

What are the rules for the amber and red list?

If any country comes under the ambit of ‘Red list’, the UK has advised its citizens not to travel to countries on the red list. And, only British and Irish nationals or those with permanent residence rights in the UK can enter the country from places on the red list. On arrival in the UK, travellers are required to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days and take three Covid-19 tests, including one before departure from the origin country.

Meanwhile, under the ‘amber list’ passengers must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory.

What are the new rules for Indians?

As per the new rules, travellers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to undergo hotel quarantine for 10 days, and can remain in home isolation. The three Covid-19 tests are still mandatory. During the second Covid-19 wave, India was on the red list, banning the residents from travelling to the UK, unless they were British nationals or residents.

Are Indian-govt approved vaccines accepted in Britain?

The United Kingdom only approves and recognises vaccines that are being given in its country — Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech. And the list does not include the three vaccines being administered in India — Covishield (Serum Institute of India), Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) or Russia’s Sputnik. News agency PTI reported, Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is likely to be covered under this exemption.

Which countries are Under the UK’s red list and Green List?

Red List- Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte, Afghanistan, Bolivia, Brazil, Egypt, and Nepal.

Green List- The green list includes about 35 countries, including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

What is the Covid-19 Situation in UK?

More than one-fifth of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are aged between 18 and 34, according to the new NHS England, who is urging young people not to delay getting vaccinated. The NHS England chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said the proportion of patients aged 18-34 in hospital had nearly quadrupled from 5.4% at the peak of the winter wave in January to reach more than 20% last month, with 5,000 seriously ill in hospital.

The UK has so far detected over 59 lakh Covid-19 cases; nearly 30,000 new cases were reported. The country has reported 130,000 deaths. According to the BBC, the average number of daily cases rose sharply in June and early July, but appears to be falling now. The rise in cases has been largely due to the Delta variant, which first emerged in India.

