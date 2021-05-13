India Moves to Vaccinate All Citizens by Year-End, 216 Crore Doses to Be Made From Aug to Dec

India will have enough doses to inoculate all citizens by December, the head of the national task force on Covid-19 vaccines said on Thursday, dangling the prospect of a final victory against a virus that is now devastating homes and families across the country.

Between August and December, Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod Kumar Paul said, 216 crore vaccine doses would become available, which means that there would be surplus doses after every Indian is vaccinated.

“Overall, 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December, for India and for Indians. There should be no doubt that vaccines will be available for all as we move forward,” he said at a press briefing.

Paul mentioned eight vaccines — a significant increase from the two currently in use — and the number of doses for each that are likely to be available in the country of 1.3 billion people in the five-month period ending December.

India began its vaccination drive on January 16 with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield. Last month, Russia’s Sputnik V, the world’s first vaccine registered against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), was recommended for emergency use in India.

Paul said the Sputnik V vaccine had already “arrived in India”. “I’m happy to say that we’re hopeful that it’ll be available in the market next week. We’re hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week,” he said.

Covishield: 75 crore doses

Covaxin: 55 crore doses

Bio E sub unit vaccine: 30 crore doses

Zydus Cadila DNA: 5 crore doses

SII Novavax : 20 crore doses

Bharat Biotech intranasal: 10 crore doses

Genova mRNA: 6 crore doses

Sputnik V: 15.6 crore doses

