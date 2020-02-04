India Must Build Defence Systems Interoperable With Security Partners: US Envoy
The Ambassador said the potential for industry partnership between India and the US on state-of-the-art defence is 'enormous'.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB) cycling expedition team from National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS), in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: The US said Tuesday India must move towards defence systems that are interoperable with those deployed by its security partners.
"It is critical that India moves toward systems, not just weapons, that are effective, agile, and resilient," US Ambassador Kenneth Juster told reporters ahead of a five-day DefExpo which begins here on Wednesday.
"We believe that India must ultimately move toward systems that are interoperable with the equipment and networks of its security partners," he said.
The Ambassador said the potential for industry partnership between India and the US on state-of-the-art defence is "enormous".
He said along the pathway to a deeper industry-to-industry relationship "there are, of course, barriers that we must overcome".
"It is our goal to identify obstacles to enhancing industry-to-industry cooperation and formulate solutions in concert with the government of India as well as the US and Indian industry, so that we can build a closer defence relationship," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Up with Arhaan Khan, Says 'No If, No But, I Am Done'
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him