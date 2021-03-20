india

India Must Vote in Favour of UN Resolution Against Sri Lanka: Chidambaram

File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Chidambaram said the UN Security Council is considering a resolution urging Sri Lanka to be accountable for such violations.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said India must vote in favour of the United Nations resolution calling out “human rights violations” by the Sri Lankan government. “INDIA must vote in favour of the resolution and call out the violations by the Sri Lanka government. INDIA must stand by the Tamils and other communities that have been denied human rights,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram said the UN Security Council is considering a resolution urging Sri Lanka to be accountable for such violations. “It is sad that Sri Lanka continues to deny there were and are human rights violations in that country, especially in respect of Tamils,” he also said.

first published:March 20, 2021, 22:10 IST
