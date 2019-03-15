LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India, Myanmar Armies Thwart Bid to Attack Kaladan Transport Project Near Border

All the camps of the Arakan Army, including makeshift ones, were destroyed in the army action, sources said.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India, Myanmar Armies Thwart Bid to Attack Kaladan Transport Project Near Border
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: A possible threat to the Kaladan transport project between India and Myanmar was thwarted by armies of both countries.

As per official sources, the coordinated operation by the Indian and Myanmar armies started on February 17 after days of preparation. The operation was finally over on March 2.

CNN-News18 has learnt that Arakan Army, a Myanmar based insurgent outfit, were trained by another strong outfit, Kachin Independent Army in Kachin area which shares its borders with China.

Credible intelligence reports suggested that Arakan Army members were planning to infiltrate into Indian territory. Official sources also told CNN-News18 that Indian Army personnel did not move into Myanmar territory.

Apart from personnel from the Assam rifles, members of other units of the Army and surveillance equipment were also moved well in advance after several meetings with the armed forces of Myanmar.

All the camps of the Arakan Army, including makeshift ones, were destroyed in the attack.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram