India, Myanmar Armies Thwart Bid to Attack Kaladan Transport Project Near Border

A possible threat to the Kaladan transport project between India and Myanmar was thwarted by armies of both countries.As per official sources, the coordinated operation by the Indian and Myanmar armies started on February 17 after days of preparation. The operation was finally over on March 2.CNN-News18 has learnt that Arakan Army, a Myanmar based insurgent outfit, were trained by another strong outfit, Kachin Independent Army in Kachin area which shares its borders with China.Credible intelligence reports suggested that Arakan Army members were planning to infiltrate into Indian territory. Official sources also told CNN-News18 that Indian Army personnel did not move into Myanmar territory.Apart from personnel from the Assam rifles, members of other units of the Army and surveillance equipment were also moved well in advance after several meetings with the armed forces of Myanmar.All the camps of the Arakan Army, including makeshift ones, were destroyed in the attack.