News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»India Need 420 To Win After England All Out For 178
1-MIN READ

India Need 420 To Win After England All Out For 178

India Need 420 To Win After England All Out For 178

England were all out for 178 in their second innings, setting India a daunting victory target of 420 on the penultimate day of the opening test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

England were all out for 178 in their second innings, setting India a daunting victory target of 420 on the penultimate day of the opening test at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

England, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings, bowled out India for 337 but opted against enforcing follow-on in the first match of the four-test series.

The tourists were less dominant in their second innings but India will still need an extraordinary batting effort to chase down such a stiff target on a final-day track.

England captain Joe Root, who smashed 218 in the first innings of his 100th test, top-scored again with a quick 40.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning 6-61, while fellow spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed 2-66.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...