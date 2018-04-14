India Needs Harmony Not War, Says President Ram Nath Kovind From Mhow on Ambedkar Jayanti

Marking the birth anniversary of Dalit messiah Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised on the fact that the country needs harmony not war.While addressing a function organised to celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution in Mhow, a cantonment town around 20 km from Indore, he said, "Baba Saheb always chose the path of peace, compassion and non-violence."President’s remarks come close on the heels of massive violence witnessed on April 2 during Bharat Bandh in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, where more than half a dozen people lost their lives. The protests were part of pan-India demonstrations against the alleged efforts to weaken SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.Referring to Ambedkar’s thoughts, President Kovind said, “Baba Saheb had said that he was an Indian first and will always be an Indian. He called upon the people to contribute towards building an India of Baba Saheb’s dreams.”"Baba Saheb always adopted Lord Buddha's path of peace and non-violence," the President stated. Kovind said, “In his last speech at the Constituent Assembly, Ambedkar had said now we have constitutional ways to protest and therefore, we should stay away from lawlessness.”Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on Congress for its 'Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan'.“Those who shredded the Constitution in 1975 by imposing emergency in the country are now out on the streets saving the Constitution,” said Chouhan.These are the same people who did not allow Baba Sahab Ambedkar to enter Parliament and to hang his portrait inside Parliament’s Central Hall, claimed Chouhan.He accused late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of making sure that Dr Ambedkar did not win Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai and then from Bandara.“People who chose members of a particular family for Bharat Ratna over Baba Sahab Ambedkar are now remembering him,” alleged Chouhan.He also announced to include five places related to Dr Ambedkar’s life into Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.Also, Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot blamed Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru for stalling Dr Ambekdar’s entry into Lok Sabha in early 1950s.Congress also chose Mhow for launching its 'Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan' in the presence of senior leaders.“There has been a conspiracy to impose one’s ideology on others, dismantling the social fabric and destroying the constitutional values,” Congress MP president Arun Yadav alleged.