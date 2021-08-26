India Needs to Average 1 Cr Jabs a Day to Reach Dec Target, Most Populous States Need to Lead: Report

To meet the goal of fully vaccinating the whole adult population, India must average about one crore doses each day starting Thursday and continuing until the end of the year.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, in order to get so, it will have to nearly double its daily average from the strongest week so far, which was just under 59 lakh per day from June 19 to June 25.

States like West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra will bear the brunt of the burden, as the average required for the rest of the year is around twice or even more than what was achieved in the greatest week.

Worryingly, that’s a list that contains the country’s four most populous states.

mid the fear of third wave, the Covid-19 vaccination drive has picked up in August when compared to previous months, according to the Union health ministry. In the first 24 days of August, at least 12.52 crore jabs were administered across the country, more than double the doses given in May, when the government opened the vaccination drive for all adults above 18 years of age.

In May, India vaccinated 6.11 crore while 11.95 crore were inoculated in June and 13.45 crore were given the shots in July, the data shows.

Compared to the previous months, the average per day vaccination rate in August was the highest at 52.16 lakh doses. It had not even crossed the 45-lakh mark in the previous months. In July, which reported the highest vaccination rate so far, the average per day jab administration rate was 43.41 lakh doses. In June, the average per day vaccination rate was nearly 40 lakh while in May it was little less than 20 lakh.

Till Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore. Further, August reported the most number of vaccination in a day so far. In a landmark achievement, more than 88 lakh doses were administered across all states and Union Territories on August 16. On 21 June, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day – the highest ever single day vaccination achieved in the world so far, according to the Ministry.

India started the vaccination in January. In a phased manner, the drive was expanded to all above 18 years of age from May 1.

