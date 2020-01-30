Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

India Needs to Boost Vigil Against Leprosy Cases in Remote Areas, Says WHO Ambassador

On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, Yohei Sasakawa appealed for a leprosy eradication programme to be included in the country's school curriculum.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India Needs to Boost Vigil Against Leprosy Cases in Remote Areas, Says WHO Ambassador
File photo of a patient showing the effects of leprosy on his hands in a hospital. Reuters

New Delhi: India may have intensified its vigil against leprosy but its efforts to trace cases in the hinterland are not sufficient, said Yohei Sasakawa, WHO's goodwill ambassador against the disease, on Thursday.

Japan-based Sasakawa, who was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize last year for his fight against leprosy, is currently on a visit to India. He appealed for a leprosy eradication programme to be included in the country's school curriculum to ensure widespread awareness about the stigmatic disease, on the occasion of World Leprosy Day.

"India has a huge population and I recognise that its efforts to reach some population groups, like those in the mountains or the tribal population, are probably not sufficient," Sasakawa said. The WHO ambassador, however, said that India's measures against the disease were the most advanced in the world.

According to WHO, India has the highest number of new cases of leprosy in the world annually, followed by Brazil and Indonesia. India reported 135,485 new cases in 2016, which is 63 per cent of the 214,783 new cases reported globally.

For a long time, Sasakawa said, leprosy's diagnosis and treatment took place only at specialised hospitals and this contributed to discrimination. "WHO has worked to reform this so that leprosy is integrated with other diseases and can be treated at general hospitals. From what I have seen during my travels around India, this is not happening," Sasakawa said.

He raised the issue of leprosy patients facing discrimination even after they got cured. "People in society are not ready to accept them," Sasakawa said.

The 81-year-old social entrepreneur will also be visiting Gujarat. "If I get a chance I would definitely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to make the leprosy eradication programme a massive one like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," said Sasakawa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of March 2018, Dadra and Nagar Haveli reported 202 new cases of leprosy, followed by 6,499 in Chhattisgarh, 15 in Lakshadweep, 6,325 in Odisha, 14,338 in Bihar and 3,979 in Jharkhand.

The government initiated the leprosy control programme in 1955 which was revised as National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) in 1983. Recently, the Health ministry introduced several programmes for early case detections, such as the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign, Focused Leprosy Campaign and Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign.

Sasakawa appreciated the role being played by ASHA workers to extend the government's programmes to the needy. "This ASHA system is unique in the entire world. They are a boon," he said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram