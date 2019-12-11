India Needs to Do More to Protect Children from Violence, Create Equal Conditions for Girl Child, Says UNICEF

New Delhi: UNICEF representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque on Wednesday said the country has to do more on protecting children from violence and create a society where every girl child is able to realise her rights equally with boys.

Participating in an event to mark 70 years of UNICEF's operations in India, she said, "Children's hope for a better future gives us inspiration every day. This is important as we know that there is so much more to do."

"More needs to be done to improve the sex ratio at birth, create safe conditions for every child-birth, provide nutrition for babies and mothers, increase immunisation rates, end child marriage and child labour, protect every child from violence, and help Indian communities create a society where every girl child is able to realise her rights equally with every boy child," she said.

To accelerate UNICEF's action to meet these urgent needs, "it is time for a larger movement in India for child rights", she said.

Children and young people were already demanding their rights and "we must listen to them and act. Seventy years since UNICEF joined hands with India, it's time for all sectors of Indian society to stand with children, to come together to join voices and action for all rights for every child," she said.

The Unicef representative commended Delhi for its work in the improvement of child survival rates, poverty alleviation, reducing child marriage and enrolment of children in schools. An open day event was held at the UNICEF's Indian headquarters with the participation of over 500 children and students in various events.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.