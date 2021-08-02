India Needs to Double Its Vaccination Rate to 92L Doses Per Day For December Target: Report

India will need to administer an average of 92 lakh doses a day if it is to meet the year-end target of fully vaccinating all those aged 18 or more.

According to the math done by a report in Times of India, it means maintaining a daily average that is 1.6 times as much as in the best week so far.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal will have to average more than double of what they achieved in their best week of vaccination so far. UP and Bihar will need to go at nearly two-and-a-half times their best weekly average so far.

India’s adult population as of 2021 is estimated at close to 94 crore by the office, which means 188 crore doses to fully vaccinate them all. As of July end, 47 crore doses have been administered leaving 141 crore to be done over the remaining 153 days of the year. Hence, the average of 92 lakh per day is needed to do the job.

India has achieved the target of 13.5 crore vaccine doses in July as set by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With 13,45,82,577 jabs being administered in July, that is, an average of 43,41,373 doses per day, there is a 12.5 per cent increase against June’s 11,96,69,381 jabs.

The Centre on May 30 had assured the country that 11,95,70,000 Covid vaccine doses would be supplied in June. Total supplies in June were slightly less, 11.46 crore doses, than the target but the scale of vaccination as expected was achieved.

The month of June in fact saw massive increase of 96 per cent over May when the vaccination drive was opened for all adult individuals of the country. May saw 6,10,57,003 vaccine doses administered, or on an average 19,69,580 a day.

