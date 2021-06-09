India Needs to Vaccinate at 5 Times the Current Rate to Reach Dec Target; Focus Must on UP, Bihar: Report

India has set itself an ambitious target of vaccinating the entire population by the end of December this year, for which Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state needs to ramp up its speed of inoculation by almost 9 times.

According to a report by Times of India, taking into population of the state as per Census 2021 and the number of doses already delivered, Uttar Pradesh has so far, in little under five months, given the first shot to less than 12 percent of its adult population and the second shot to just 2.5 per cent at an average of 1.4 lakh doses a day. That leaves it needing to administer 13.2 lakh doses a day to meet the target, which is a nine-fold jump.

The report also states that Bihar, which has given first shots to 12.6 per cent and second shots to 2.5 per cent, will need to raise its daily vaccination from 78,000 doses a day to 6.6 lakh a day, or 8.4 times.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh has vaccinated 38.1 per cent of its adult population and fully vaccinated 7.9 per cent. It will have to raise its average daily vaccination from about 18,000 a day to 41,000 a day, a little more than double.

Kerala, which has vaccinated 31 per cent and fully vaccinated 8.1 per cent of its adult population, will need to raise daily vaccination levels a relatively modest 2.8 times to meet the December 31 target.

Five of the country’s six most populous states in terms of 18- plus population face the task of raising the daily vaccination levels five-fold or more. These are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The exception is Maharashtra, which has the second largest population of adults after UP, and needs to raise its daily vaccination 4.5 times.

