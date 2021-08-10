CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Parliament
Home» News» India» India Needs USD100 Billion FDI Annually To Become USD5 Trillion Economy: Aghi
1-MIN READ

India Needs USD100 Billion FDI Annually To Become USD5 Trillion Economy: Aghi

India Needs USD100 Billion FDI Annually To Become USD5 Trillion Economy: Aghi

India needs at least USD100 billion of foreign direct investment every year to reach its target of a USD5 trillion economy from the current USD2.7, the head of a top India-centric American business advocacy group has said. The group made the observation, asserting that a major chunk of this FDI is going to come from the United States.

Jha Washington, Aug10: India needs at least USD100 billion of foreign direct investment every year to reach its target of a USD5 trillion economy from the current USD2.7, the head of a top India-centric American business advocacy group has said. The group made the observation, asserting that a major chunk of this FDI is going to come from the United States.

India needs to grow its economy from the current USD2.7 trillion to USD 5 trillion. It will need a lot of FDI coming in — at least USD100 billion dollars a year to fuel that growth, Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 10, 2021, 05:45 IST