India Needs USD100 Billion FDI Annually To Become USD5 Trillion Economy: Aghi

Jha Washington, Aug10: India needs at least USD100 billion of foreign direct investment every year to reach its target of a USD5 trillion economy from the current USD2.7, the head of a top India-centric American business advocacy group has said. The group made the observation, asserting that a major chunk of this FDI is going to come from the United States.

India needs to grow its economy from the current USD2.7 trillion to USD 5 trillion. It will need a lot of FDI coming in — at least USD100 billion dollars a year to fuel that growth, Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum told .

