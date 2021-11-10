India-Nepal Bus Service Resumes After Over a Year

Bus service between Siliguri in West Bengal and Kathmandu in Nepal resumed after remaining suspended for over a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 45-seater bus left the Siliguri Junction bus terminus on Tuesday afternoon for Kathmandu with a few passengers.

The bus will reach Kathmandu via Kakarvita, Lalgarh, Naubis, as per the Siliguri Bus Owners’ And Booking Agents’ Association. Passengers travelling on the bus will have to be fully vaccinated, besides following all COVID-safety protocols, the association’s president Santosh Saha said.

The bus will leave for Kathmandu from Siliguri on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 3 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs 1,500.

Tour operators expressed hope, stating that the resumption of the bus service would boost tourism in the region.

