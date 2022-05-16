India-Nepal Ties Unshakeable Like the Himalayas, Will Benefit Humanity: PM Modi in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Nepal relations were unshakeable like the Himalayas. The prime minister, who is in the Himalayan nation for a day’s visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Sher Singh Deuba, said the “ever-strengthening" friendship between the two countries will benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation.

Modi visited Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and held bilateral talks with Deuba. Lumbini is located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal and is considered one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Buddha was born there.

“India and Nepal’s ever-strengthening friendship and our closeness will benefit the entire humanity in the kind of global conditions that are emerging," PM Modi said while addressing the International Buddhist Conference. He also laid the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

He added: “Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity," PM Modi told the gathering that included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.

Modi, who attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebration at International Convention Centre and Meditation Hall at Lumbini, was accompanied by Deuba and his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba. Several Nepalese ministers were among the other dignitaries present.

Earlier, Modi and Deuba discussed ways to strengthen ongoing cooperation and develop new areas in the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

(With PTI inputs)

