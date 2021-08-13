India Not Dependent on Other Nations for Vaccine Supply, to Have Over 136 Cr Doses by Year End: Nadda

Despite negative campaigning, rumours and false narratives, India has managed to efficiently run the world’s largest and fastest vaccination programme, BJP president JP Nadda said in an opinion piece on Friday as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leadership and Doctors, scientists and medical staff for their constant support.

In a column he wrote for Times of India, Nadda pointed out that India was able to complete the 10 crore vaccinations in just 45 days to reach the 20-crore mark, he said, “Since then, the drive has continued in top gear – 29 days for the next 10 crore, and 24 days and 20 days for the two subsequent 10 crore bands. Now, we have to accomplish the PM’s mission of completing our nationwide vaccination drive of all adults by end of 2021.”

The country, he insisted, will have well over 136 crore doses by the end of this year.

“Now, we have to accomplish the PM’s mission of completing our nationwide vaccination drive of all adults by end of 2021. India will have well over 136 crore doses by the end of this year as production has been hiked. We will have 26.65 crore doses available in August, 26.15 crore in September, 28.25 crore in October, 28.25 crore in November and 28.5 crore in December,” said the BJP leader.

India has shown the world that it is no longer dependent on developed nations for supply of vaccines, Nadda wrote further. “We also helped many countries with supplies of vaccines. There has been a sea change in the way the world today looks at the country.”

He accused the Congress of being the “chief conspirator” behind rumours related to the handling of pandemic in India. “Senior Congress leaders and CMs persistently questioned the efficacy of our vaccines and spread rumours about its side-effects. They called our citizens ‘guinea pigs’, ‘lab rats’. Some Congress-ruled states even declined to let the vaccination drive take place, which resulted in slowing down of the entire drive,” Nadda wrote.

He said the Congress tried to derail the process “by creating a false narrative of vaccine shortages, while the fact remains that some Congress-ruled states committed the unpardonable sin of wasting the precious vaccines and diverting vaccines to private hospitals.”

“We all know how many years it took for other vaccines to reach India. During Congress’s rule, it took several years for the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine to reach India. Even all-important vaccines of polio and tetanus took decades to reach India after they were developed,” he said.

“BJP has always stood steadfastly with the PM in India’s fight against the deadly virus. Its workers have extended all support to the government and have worked with it and local authorities in times of crisis. With the world still fighting the virus, BJP has now started the ‘Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan’ to build a team of trained health volunteers who will assist our frontline health workers whenever the need arises. So far we have trained over 1.5 lakh volunteers,” he said.

“Under the PM’s leadership we will neither tire nor stop. We will further speed up our vaccination drive with the resolve to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here