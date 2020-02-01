Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Not Just a Piece of Land, It is 'Swabhav', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lauding the people who work for the country's well-being but stay away from publicity, he said that India needs heroes and not leaders.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
India Not Just a Piece of Land, It is 'Swabhav', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India is not merely a piece of geographical land, but is a "swabhav" (character/nature).

Lauding the people who work for the country's well-being but stay away from publicity, he said that India needs heroes and not leaders.

Bhagwat was addressing a three-day 'Yuva Sankalp Shivir' of the RSS, which started on Friday, in Guna city of Madhya Pradesh, located around 195 kms from the state capital.

"India is an ancient civilisation. No one should be under the wrong impression that it is bound geographically. India is not merely a piece of geographical land, but it is a 'swabhav' and this sentiment will always survive," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a statement.

"Some people never come to the fore, but they spend their life in the interest of the country and work as a foundation stone. Nobody knows the names of such people, but due to their efforts, the country's name and fame keeps increasing continuously," he said.

"We should try to follow the approach of such people.

Our personality should be like them. The country needs a hero, not a leader," the statement issued by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the communication wing of the RSS, quoted him as saying.

"Today, everyone is trying to come forward and become a leader. But this is not good," he added.

Youths from 16 districts in the state are taking part in the camp, wherein various cultural programmes, debates on various issues and other events are being held.

A separate statement issued by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra said that Bhagwat would stay in Bhopal between February 3 and 6 and take part in the organisational meetings.

He will take stock of the RSS's social works in rural areas and the efforts being made for the protection of environment, it added.

