India Now Has 4 Omicron Cases: Did They Travel Abroad, Were They Vaccinated? All Questions Answered

A 33-year-old unvaccinated man from Maharashtra tested positive for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, making it the state’s first such case and India’s fourth. The country saw two cases of the new mutant on Friday, with another 72-year-old man found infected with the variant in Jamnagar city of Gujarat following his return from Zimbabwe. The national capital, which has so far not reported any confirmed case of the variant, also has 15 suspected patients lodged at its LNJP Hospital.

As health authorities across India step up measures to contract trace these patients and keep a vigil on incoming international passengers, while maintaining strict Covid-19 norms, here’s a look at the travel and health history of the four Omicron cases of India:

First Omicron Case in Karnataka

• India’s first Omicron case was a 66-year-old South African national who left the country after providing a negative Covid-19 report from a private lab. Health authorities are now probing the validity of that report.

• On November 20, the South African national arrived in Bengaluru and was tested at the airport. Because he tested positive, a government doctor paid him a visit at the hospital where he was being treated and advised him to stay in quarantine. His sample was collected once more and sent for genome sequencing.

• On November 23, he was tested again at a private testing facility and received a negative result. He left for Dubai on November 27.

• He had already left the country by the time the genome sequencing results came in and it was confirmed that he was affected by the Omicron variant. His primary and secondary contacts have all come back negative.

Second Omicron Case in Karnataka

• The second Omicron case in India is 46-year-old doctor with no history of international travel.

• On November 21, the doctor, an anesthesiologist, reported mild symptoms and was tested. His sample was sent for genome sequencing because his report had a low CT value, indicating a very high viral load, and Omicron was confirmed.

• The doctor was vaccinated against Covid in February, and his antibody levels were low, according to reports. This was discovered during an antibody test at the hospital where he works.

• Because he did not travel to any foreign country, it is unknown how he became infected with Omicron. According to reports, on November 20, he attended an international medical conference attended by many foreign delegates. However, it is possible that he contracted the virus prior to attending the conference.

Third Case in Gujarat

• The third Omicron case in India is a 72-year-old man from Zimbabwe who arrived in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He arrived on November 28 and tested positive on December 2 for the new Omicron variant. He was fully vaccinated.

• In terms of symptoms, the 72-year-old man had a sore throat and weakness. The man had lived in Zimbabwe for many years before travelling to Gujarat to meet his father-in-law.

Fourth Case in Maharashtra

• A 33-year-old marine engineer was discovered to be infected with the Omicron variant. He was not vaccinated because he had been on the ship since April, according to a Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation official.

• He stayed on the ship until the end of November, and when his shop arrived in South Africa, he was allowed to return. He is now being held at a Covid centre in Kalyan as a precaution. On November 24, he developed a mild fever.

• All of his contacts, both primary and secondary, tested negative, according to civic officials.

