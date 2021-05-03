India Observes Dip in Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day with 3.8 Lakh Covid Infections, Likely to Cross 2 Cr Cases Today: 10 Points

With 368,147 infections in the last 24 hours, India reported a decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Notably, this is the second consecutive day the country observed a dip in cases after having crossed the 4 lakh milestone on Saturday.

India logged in 3,417 Covid deaths on Monday taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604. The total death toll now stands at 2,18,959. As the day progresses, India is likely to cross the 2 crore total cases mark today. India on Saturday recorded over 400,000 new Covid cases for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic beating the US who had registered 3.8 cases. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,597,887 cases to its tally. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 as per sources. Maharashtra reported 56.7k new cases, Karnataka 37.7k, and Kerala 31.96k Covid cases. 10 states/UTs including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh reported a dip in active cases. Sri Lanka, Nepal has been witnessing a steep rise in Covid-19 cases over the last 7 days. Popular tourist destinations Seychelles and Maldives have also reported the highest rise in cases in the last 7 days per million population in the world. The Supreme Court on Sunday called upon the Centre to revisit its vaccine procurement policy and asked the Centre and states to provide a break-up of the current and projected availability of vaccine stocks for the next 6 months. For the last two weeks, the Indian government and some transport companies have stepped up efforts to help cope with Covid-19 by facilitating the import of essential medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, etc. Britain is likely to send 1,000 ventilators to India to help the country tide over the Covid crisis. As per govt data, India alone reported more than 66 lakh Covid-19 cases in April, which is equivalent to the total number of new cases witnessed in over six months last year. Meanwhile, the Biden administration will restrict travel from India starting from May 4 as that country grapples with a gigantic surge in coronavirus cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,180,441, followed by India, Brazil, France, and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,597,887, followed by Brazil (417,760) and the US (363,150).

Here are 10 points on the Covid situation:

