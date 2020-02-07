India Offered to Evacuate People from All Neighbouring Countries from Wuhan, Says EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar said that nearly 80 Indian students are still in Wuhan, including 10 students who were not allowed to board the special flights due to running fever.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: India had offered to evacuate people from all the neighbouring countries while bringing back Indian students from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The minister said that seven Maldives nationals chose to avail the offer during the evacuation carried out recently by Air India.
"At the time when two flights were going, we had told all the students and the larger community in Wuhan that we were not only prepared to bring back our own people, but all the people in our neighbourhood who would like to return," Jaishankar said.
"It was an offer made to all our neighbours. But only seven nationals of the Maldives chose to avail the offer. The offer was made to everyone," he added.
Jaishankar said that nearly 80 Indian students are still in Wuhan, including 10 students who were not allowed to board the special flights due to running fever.
He said that about 70-odd people chose to voluntarily stay in Wuhan and not get evacuated by the two flights.
Wuhan in China is the epicentre of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The deadly virus has fast spread in China, infecting more than 30,000 people
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- While Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream