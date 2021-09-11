India's First Statement on Taliban's Afghanistan Govt: Concerned About Inclusiveness, Says Jaishankar

In India’s first statement on the Afghanistan crisis and the Taliban takeover, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India was concerned about inclusiveness in the new government that will be formed by the military group.

Jaishankar’s comments came on Saturday during India and Australia’s 2+2 ministerial meeting. Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Australian finance minister Marise Payne and defence minister Peter Dutton.

Both the countries agreed that the situation in Afghanistan is a central concern. The ministers also discussed a free, open and secure Indo Pacific along with views on East and South China Sea.

To Jaishankar’s statement on inclusiveness in the new Taliban government, Payne said Australia too was concerned about the status of women in Afghanistan besides the country becoming a breeding ground for terror groups.

The all-male interim government of the Taliban, announced on September 7, was to be inaugurated on Saturday but the ceremony was cancelled at the last moment due to pressure from the military group’s Doha counterparts in the wake of the day being the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

