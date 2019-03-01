India-Pak Tension LIVE: Everybody is Proud IAF Pilot Abhinandan is From Tamil Nadu, Says Modi at Poll Rally

"India has been facing terror for a long time, but not anymore. The nation expected the people responsible for terror to be punished but that was never done before. Mumbai attack happened but nothing was done against it. When Uri attacks happened you saw what happened and when pulwama attacks happened you saw what our brave air warriors did. There was a time when news report said that Air Force wanted to take action but UPA did not want them to do anything. Now reports say that armed forces have all the power to do what they want. This is New India," PM Modi said.
The PM had made a cryptic reference to the IAF pilot on Thursday after his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan made the announcement about his release. The Prime Minister, who was present at a science award function said, "You are folks who spend your lives in a laboratory, and are used to conducting pilot projects. A pilot project is followed by scalability. Now a pilot project has been completed. Now we have to make it real. Earlier it was just a practice session".
While people on both sides of the border have been campaigning for his early release, it may take a while for Abhinandan Varthaman to return to his normal life, once he is handed over to the Indian authorities.
Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would love to go to receive IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman but there's laid out protocol which will be followed in this case as well. "Whenever anybody comes back like happened to Prisoners of war in 1965 and 1971, they had to first go for medical and then be debriefed. I think the same process will be followed here,' he said.
The tension at the border had clearly found its way to the Old Delhi Railway station's platform number one. While the rest of the station was crowded with people travelling to different parts of the country, this one was eerily empty.
Human rights and civil society organisations such as Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, Bonded Labour Liberation Front, Women Action Forum and others led protests in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
Islamabad High Court Dismissed Plea Against Abhinandan's Release | Dismissing the plea, the Islamabad High Court gave a go-ahead to the repatriation of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The petitioner said the Indian pilot had violated the airspace of Pakistan to bomb the country and therefore he committed crime against Pakistan and should face trial here.
Petition Filed in Pakistan court Against IAF Pilot's Release | A Pakistani citizen on Friday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to stop the imminent release of the captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman, saying he committed a crime against the country and should be put on trial. The petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought the court's order to stop Prime Minister Imran Khan's government from handing over the Indian Air Force pilot.
Woman Injured After Pakistan Army Targets Border Areas in Poonch | The Pakistan Army on Friday heavily shelled areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, leaving a woman injured. This is the eighth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. A woman identified as Naseem Akhtar was injured in the firing in Mankote area of Poonch. On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when Pakistani Army heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.
Pakistan Ignores India's Request to Return IAF Pilot by Air | Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border. However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border. The Indian defence establishment was also mulling over sending a special aircraft to Pakistan to bring back Wing Commander Varthaman. Varthaman will now return home through the Wagah border which is around 25 km from Lahore in Pakistan.
Pakistan Formally Informs India about Abhinandan's Release | Meanwhile, Pakistan formally informed India of its decision to release captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Friday visited the Foreign Office to fulfil formalities ahead of the Indian pilot's repatriation. Indian Air Attaché Group Captain J.T. Krain has left for Lahore with travel documents of the pilot. He will escort the pilot back to India.
Sushma's Concluding Speech | "I come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi where every prayer ends with call for 'shanti' that is peace for all. I convey our best wishes, support and solidarity in your quest for stability, peace, harmony, economic growth and prosperity for your people and world," she said.
Fight Against Terror Can't be Won Either by War or Intelligence | Urging countries to come together and block terror funding, Sushma Swaraj said, "If we want to save humanity, then we need to tell nations supporting terror that they need to stop funding terror organisation." She further emphasised on the fact that the fight against terror cannot be won by war or intelligence.
India Embraces Pluralism | Upholding the diversity of India, Sushma Swaraj said that India has always embraced pluralism. Muslims in India practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brothers. It's this appreciation of diversity and coexistence that has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to poisonous propaganda of radicalist and extremist ideologies."
Sushma Swaraj Raises Issue of Terrorism | Bringing up the issue of terrorism at the global conclave, Swaraj said that the peril of terrorism is growing in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. "We see the terrible face of terror. We are witnessing the terrible and senseless destruction of terrorism. Terror is growing and we are seeing the terrible face of terror in many of our countries."
Sushma Swaraj said that she is honoured to join colleagues from nations that represent a great religion and ancient civilisations. "I stand here as a representative of the land that has been a mountain of knowledge, beacon of peace, the source of faith & traditions, home to many religions&one of the major economies."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally in Kanyakumari.
Meanwhile, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today became the first Indian minister to address a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states at Abu Dhabi and stressed on the need for a united fight against terror.
Swaraj said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have all been affected by terrorism, which she said in each case is driven by distortion of religion. “Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly every religion stands for peace,” she said. She even quoted the ancient Sanskrit scripture ‘Rig Veda’ to say that pluralism is crucial to India. "Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti", which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways", she said.
Her statement came amidst Indo-Pak tensions. OIC is an influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries.
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not attend the foreign ministers' meet of the OIC states over the invitation extended to Swaraj. India is not a member of the OIC, but was invited as a guest of honour.
India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.
Qureshi, in an interview to CNN, admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar is in the country, but said he is very unwell and not even in a position to leave his house. On the question of arresting him, Qureshi told CNN that India needs to give Pakistan evidence that is acceptable in the courts of Pakistan. India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack. On designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nation, Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome any step that leads to de-escalation. “If they have good solid evidence please sit and talk, please have dialogue and we will be reasonable,” he said.
A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday in a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border. The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
