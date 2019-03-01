India-Pak Tension LIVE: Pak Foreign Minister to Boycott OIC Meet Over Invite to Sushma Swaraj

File photos of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj.



India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.



Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar is in the country, but said he is very unwell and not even in a position to leave his house. On the question of arresting him, Qureshi told CNN that India needs to give Pakistan evidence that is acceptable in the courts of Pakistan. India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack. On designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nation, Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome any step that leads to de-escalation. “If they have good solid evidence please sit and talk, please have dialogue and we will be reasonable,” he said.



A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday in a "peace gesture".



Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.



Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border. The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.