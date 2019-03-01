India-Pak Tension LIVE: Pak Foreign Minister to Boycott OIC Meet Over Invite to Sushma Swaraj

Pakistan FM Boycotts OIC | In a joint session of Parliament in Pakistan, Qureshi said that he had earlier expressed his reservation against Sushma Swaraj's invitation but the OIC had informed him that the invitation was extended before the Pulwama attack, hence retraction would be difficult. "I requested them to review the decision [to extend invitation to Sushma Swaraj]. UAE said that when we extended the invitation, Pulwama had not occurred. If it had, the case would have been different. Now we have extended invitation it would be hard to retract but they would still consult."
Event Highlights
- Pak FM Boycotts OIC Over Sushma's Invite
- Flyers Stranded Worldwide
- China Cancels All Flights to & from Pak
- People Assemble at Attari with Tiranga
- Sushma Likely to Raise Terrorism Issue at OIC
- Indians Rejoice at the Border
- Militants Killed in J$K Encounter
- Indian Arrested for Spying
- US Again Asks Pak to Contain Terror
- China Non-committal on Azhar's Blacklisting
- UN Welcome's IAF Pilot's Release
- Indian Passengers Stranded in Pak
Sushma Swaraj is in Abu Dhabi to attend the OIC meeting, where she is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions. Swaraj will attend the inaugural plenary of the two-day meeting on Friday. It is for the first time that India has been invited to a meeting of the OIC, an influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries, as the guest of honour.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Decides to Not Attend OIC Session | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he will not attend the OIC session. "I have taken a decision that I will not be attending the OCI's council of minister's event. But we will be sending our envoys to look into our resolutions that have been tabled at the OIC. I have asked them to oppose any resolution that would favour India."
China is taking positive measures to deal with international flights after Pakistan shut down its airspace, opening part of Chinese airspace for foreign airlines to re-route. The bureau said that 22 flights fly in and out of Pakistan every week, including two from Air China and other flights from Pakistan International Airlines. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) immediately launched an emergency plan to notify domestic flight companies and cooperate with the air force to ensure the safety of flights and approve temporary flight plans.
China Cancels All Flights To and From Pakistan | China has cancelled all flights to and from Pakistan, including connecting flights and rerouted its international aircraft flying over the Pakistani airspace due to the regional tensions, official media said on Friday. Flights from the Middle East that usually overfly Pakistan and the Pakistan-India border will have to re-route over India, Myanmar or central Asia to enter China. Whether those flights will fly on Friday as scheduled is still unknown.
Sushma Swaraj Likely to Raise Terrorism Issue at OIC Meet | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to raise the issue of terrorism at the OIC inaugural plenary session, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack. For the first time India has been invited to a meeting of the OIC as the guest of honour. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also attending the meeting. Earlier he had said that he would boycott the meeting if Swaraj participates.
Indians Rejoice at the Border | Cheerful Indians ready to receive IAF pilot Abhinandan have thronged Wagah border. The BSF has beefed up the security arrangements at the border which is resonating with patriotic slogans ahead of Wing Commander Abhinandan's arrival. Abhinandan is set to be repatriated to India on Friday, but the time of his return hasn't been confirmed yet.
BSF Arrests Indian for Spying | Border Security Force arrested a 21-year-old Indian national for espionage at Ferozepur border in Punjab today. The BSF said that they have found a mobile phone with contact numbers of six terrorists and eight Pakistani SIM cards in possesion with him. He is believed to be a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Paradigm Shift in Perception | As the 39-second video went public, there was a significant paradigm shift in how the world perceived the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Soon after news of Abhinandan’s capture became public, the situation became charged up—emotionally, if not militarily. Twitter was buzzing with #BringBackAbhinandan and #AbhinandOurHero and 24 hours later, the number of people moved by it had only increased. In Pakistan, where he is being held captive, its citizens urged its Army to treat the pilot well.
Composed and Steady | On Wednesday, Pakistan released a video of captured Indian Air Force pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, where he is seen sipping tea. A composed Abhinandan steely said he’s being treated well and that he was ‘quite impressed’ by the Pakistani army officials. When asked where he is from, he calmly replies, “Am I supposed to tell you this?” and further added he’s from down south. When asked which aircraft he was flying, he replies, ‘I’m not supposed to tell you this but I’m sure you’ve found the wreckage.” When asked if he was married, he replied in affirmative. The Wing Commander also chose to not answer what mission he was on.
IAF Pilot's Repatriation | Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is expected to return to India today via the Wagah Border after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sudden announcement of his release as a “gesture of peace” in an address to the country’s parliament on Thursday. The IAF pilot was taken into custody by Pakistan on Wednesday after he landed on the other side of the Line of Control as his aircraft crashed during an aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.
US Again Asks Pakistan to Deny Safe Havens to Terrorists | The US has reaffirmed its demand that Pakistan abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny safe havens to terrorists and block their access to funds as it welcomed Islamabad's decision to release the captured Indian Air Force pilot. "We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds," a State Department spokesperson said.
CLICK TO READ | IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to Return Via Wagah Border Today: What we Know So Far
The IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthamanwas taken into custody by Pakistan on Wednesday after he landed on the other side of the Line of Control as his aircraft crashed during an aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.
Asked whether China will block the move to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar as a global terrorist, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang almost reiterated Beijing's oft-repeated stand at a media briefing here. "As we have said on many occasions, the 1267 committee of the UN Security Council has clear norms on the listing of terrorist organisations or individuals and relevant procedures," he said.
China Non-committal about UN's Move to Blacklist Masood Azhar | China on Thursday appeared non-committal about its stand on a fresh proposal moved by the US, the UK and France in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. China, a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by India and later by the US, the UK and France to designate Azhar as a global terrorist by the 1267 Committee by putting technical holds.
UN Welcome's IAF Pilot's Release | The United Nation has welcomed Pakistan's decision to release IAF pilot Abhinandan's return. Spokesperson for UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric said, "The release of an Indian pilot by Pakistan would be a very much welcomed step", stressing that the message to Indian and Pakistan from the world body and the international community is to de-escalate tensions.
CLICK TO READ | Aerial Dogfights and Battle to Control the Narrative: How Story of India-Pakistan Conflict Has Unfolded So Far
Six press conferences and briefings have been held since Tuesday. Three were held by Pakistan (two addressed by their military spokesperson and one by PM Imran Khan), and three convened by India (two by MEA officials, and one addressed by senior defence officers).
US Coaxes Pakistan to Take 'Demonstrable Action' against Terror | US Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs urged Pakistan to take "demonstrable action" against terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Mohammad to avoid the kind of "miscalculation" that the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked about.
"We were and continue to be very engaged with the issue between India and Pakistan. I spent a good deal of time on the phone last night talking to leaders in both countries, making sure there was good information exchanged, encouraging each country to not take any action that would escalate and create increased risk," Pompeo said.
US in Constant Touch with India, Pakistan | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he had "good conversations" with Indian and Pakistani leaders and was hopeful that the rising tension will come down between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Over the last two days, Pompeo spoke to the leaders of the two countries including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Indian Passengers Stranded in Lahore | After Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express services on Wednesday, about 35 Indian passengers have been stranded at Lahore railway station. They are compelled to remain at the Railway Station in waiting and some of their visas will expire by March 2. India called off the biweekly express on Thursday and its services will stop from March 4.
File photos of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj.
India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar is in the country, but said he is very unwell and not even in a position to leave his house. On the question of arresting him, Qureshi told CNN that India needs to give Pakistan evidence that is acceptable in the courts of Pakistan. India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack. On designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nation, Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome any step that leads to de-escalation. “If they have good solid evidence please sit and talk, please have dialogue and we will be reasonable,” he said.
A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday in a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border. The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
-
28 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India IRE vs AFG 161/1049.2 overs 165/541.5 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
27 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies ENG vs WI 418/650.0 overs 389/1048.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 29 runs
-
27 Feb, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 190/420.0 overs 194/319.4 oversAustralia beat India by 7 wickets
-
25 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 0/00.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
24 Feb, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 126/720.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAustralia beat India by 3 wickets