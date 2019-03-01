India-Pak Tension LIVE: Sushma Swaraj Quotes Rig Veda at Islamic Nations’ Conclave to Condemn Terror

Pakistan Ignores India's Request to Return IAF Pilot by Air | Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border. However, late in the night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border. The Indian defence establishment was also mulling over sending a special aircraft to Pakistan to bring back Wing Commander Varthaman. Varthaman will now return home through the Wagah border which is around 25 km from Lahore in Pakistan.
Swaraj said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have all been affected by terrorism, which she said in each case is driven by distortion of religion. “Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly every religion stands for peace,” she said. She even quoted the ancient Sanskrit scripture ‘Rig Veda’ to say that pluralism is crucial to India. "Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadhanti", which means “God is One but learned men describe him in many ways", she said.
Pakistan Formally Informs India about Abhinandan's Release | Meanwhile, Pakistan formally informed India of its decision to release captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman. Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Friday visited the Foreign Office to fulfil formalities ahead of the Indian pilot's repatriation. Indian Air Attaché Group Captain J.T. Krain has left for Lahore with travel documents of the pilot. He will escort the pilot back to India.
Sushma's Concluding Speech | "I come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi where every prayer ends with call for 'shanti' that is peace for all. I convey our best wishes, support and solidarity in your quest for stability, peace, harmony, economic growth and prosperity for your people and world," she said.
Fight Against Terror Can't be Won Either by War or Intelligence | Urging countries to come together and block terror funding, Sushma Swaraj said, "If we want to save humanity, then we need to tell nations supporting terror that they need to stop funding terror organisation." She further emphasised on the fact that the fight against terror cannot be won by war or intelligence.
India Embraces Pluralism | Upholding the diversity of India, Sushma Swaraj said that India has always embraced pluralism. Muslims in India practice their respective beliefs and live in harmony with each other and with their non-Muslim brothers. It's this appreciation of diversity and coexistence that has ensured that very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to poisonous propaganda of radicalist and extremist ideologies."
Sushma Swaraj Raises Issue of Terrorism | Bringing up the issue of terrorism at the global conclave, Swaraj said that the peril of terrorism is growing in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. "We see the terrible face of terror. We are witnessing the terrible and senseless destruction of terrorism. Terror is growing and we are seeing the terrible face of terror in many of our countries."
Sushma Swaraj said that she is honoured to join colleagues from nations that represent a great religion and ancient civilisations. "I stand here as a representative of the land that has been a mountain of knowledge, beacon of peace, the source of faith & traditions, home to many religions&one of the major economies."
Sushma Swaraj in her opening speech acknowledged that Muslims peacefully live in India in harmony with different other cultures. "Our Muslim community is a microcosm of India. They speak different languages and have different culinary tastes. Very few Muslims in India have fallen prey to terror and terrorism," she said.
BJP President Amit Shah on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror attack and asked how can India trust him. Shah said the Modi government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists.
France to Chair UNSC Presidency | France took over the presidency of United Nations Security Council on Friday. The presidency of the Security Council rotates every one month following the English alphabetical order. The US, UK and France will be joint proposers of the Masood Azhar resolution next week.
The IAF pilot was taken into custody by Pakistan on Wednesday after he landed on the other side of the Line of Control as his aircraft crashed during an aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan Accepts Russia's Call to Mediate | Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he accepts Russia's offer to act as a mediator between Pakistan and India. "Lavrov has offered to mediate. I don't know about India but i want to say this to Russia that Pakistan is ready to come to the table and de-escalate tensions," he said.
Pak to Release IAF Pilot This Afternoon| Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman would be released this afternoon via Wagah boder. A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive the IAF pilot who was captured by Pakistani Forces on Wednesday.
Pakistan FM Boycotts OIC | In a joint session of Parliament in Pakistan, Qureshi said that he had earlier expressed his reservation against Sushma Swaraj's invitation but the OIC had informed him that the invitation was extended before the Pulwama attack, hence retraction would be difficult. "I requested them to review the decision [to extend invitation to Sushma Swaraj]. UAE said that when we extended the invitation, Pulwama had not occurred. If it had, the case would have been different. Now we have extended invitation it would be hard to retract but they would still consult."
Pakistan Foreign Minister Decides to Not Attend OIC Session | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he will not attend the OIC session. "I have taken a decision that I will not be attending the OCI's council of minister's event. But we will be sending our envoys to look into our resolutions that have been tabled at the OIC. I have asked them to oppose any resolution that would favour India."
China is taking positive measures to deal with international flights after Pakistan shut down its airspace, opening part of Chinese airspace for foreign airlines to re-route. The bureau said that 22 flights fly in and out of Pakistan every week, including two from Air China and other flights from Pakistan International Airlines. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) immediately launched an emergency plan to notify domestic flight companies and cooperate with the air force to ensure the safety of flights and approve temporary flight plans.
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not attend the foreign ministers' meet of the OIC states over the invitation extended to Swaraj. India is not a member of the OIC, but was invited as a guest of honour.
India's engagement with the OIC comes in the midst of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. The ties strained further after Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. Pakistan carried out a retaliatory aerial raid on Wednesday.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, meanwhile, has admitted that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar is in the country, but said he is very unwell and not even in a position to leave his house. On the question of arresting him, Qureshi told CNN that India needs to give Pakistan evidence that is acceptable in the courts of Pakistan. India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack. On designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nation, Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome any step that leads to de-escalation. “If they have good solid evidence please sit and talk, please have dialogue and we will be reasonable,” he said.
A delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday in a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border. The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
