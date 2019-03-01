India-Pak Tension LIVE: Welcome Any Step That Leads to De-escalation, Says Pak on Terrorist Tag for JeM Chief

Feb 28, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Highlights of tri-services press conference:

- Pakistan aircraft targeted military installations: AVM R G K Kapoor

- IAF happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be freed and looks forward to his return tomorrow: AVM Kapoor.

- Pakistan lied that no F-16 was used but there was enough evidence: AVM Kapoor.

- Pak bombs fell on campus of army installations but failed to hit targets: AVM Kapoor.

- Army says mechanised forces put on standby, troops ready to deal with any security challenge.

- Indian Navy says it is in high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure.

- Escalation of tension done by Pakistan, India prepared for any contingency if enemy provokes us, says Army Maj Gen S S Mahal.

- Credible evidence that we destroyed target in strike on JeM camp, premature to give number of casualties: AVM Kapoor.

- Electronic signature proves Pakistan deployed F-16 to attack Indian military installations, says IAF.

- IAF says up to political leadership to decide on releasing evidence of Balakot strike success.