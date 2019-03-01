India-Pak Tension LIVE: Welcome Any Step That Leads to De-escalation, Says Pak on Terrorist Tag for JeM Chief

Event Highlights
On designation of Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nation, Qureshi said Pakistan will welcome any step that leads to de-escalation. “If they have good solid evidence please sit and talk, please have dialogue and we will be reasonable,” he said.
Pakistan Says Masood Azhar in Their Soil, But Can't be Arrested Without 'Actionable Evidence' | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has confirmed CNN that chief of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad Masood Azhar is in Pakistan, but is unwell to an extent that he cannot leave the house. On the question of his arrest, he said, "India needs to give us evidence that is acceptable in the courts of Pakistan after all we will have to justify it in the courts of Pakistan so if they have unalienable evidence share it with us."
UNSC Hopes for Reasonable Dialogue | After world powers weighed in on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the UN Security Council has stated that steps shall be taken to placate the situation. As there have been apprehensions that China may veto the Council's move to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar, the UNSC said that any move that leads to de-escalation is welcome and reasonable dialogue be held if there is solid evidence.
CLICK TO READ | A Pilot Project Was Recently Carried Out, Time For Real One Now: PM Modi
The PM was speaking at an award ceremony for scientists at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh touring border areas of Punjab expressed his wish to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Dear @narendramodi ji , I’m touring the border areas of Punjab & I’m presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 28, 2019
The Congress party tweeted on the release of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
We are deeply relieved to hear the Pakistan govt. will be releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman & he will be back in India shortly. We salute his incredible bravery in the face of uncertainty.— Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2019
CLICK TO READ | India Has Lost Perception Battle With Pakistan in the Last 60 Hours: Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag
Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag said Geneva convention is applicable for any type of war or armed conflict and Abhinandan Varthaman is currently Pakistan's prisoner of war.
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted on the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
@ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself... your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices...— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019
I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones.
Highlights of tri-services press conference:
- Pakistan aircraft targeted military installations: AVM R G K Kapoor
- IAF happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be freed and looks forward to his return tomorrow: AVM Kapoor.
- Pakistan lied that no F-16 was used but there was enough evidence: AVM Kapoor.
- Pak bombs fell on campus of army installations but failed to hit targets: AVM Kapoor.
- Army says mechanised forces put on standby, troops ready to deal with any security challenge.
- Indian Navy says it is in high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure.
- Escalation of tension done by Pakistan, India prepared for any contingency if enemy provokes us, says Army Maj Gen S S Mahal.
- Credible evidence that we destroyed target in strike on JeM camp, premature to give number of casualties: AVM Kapoor.
- Electronic signature proves Pakistan deployed F-16 to attack Indian military installations, says IAF.
- IAF says up to political leadership to decide on releasing evidence of Balakot strike success.
Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral: “Navy deployed in high state of readiness and remains poised in all three dimensions, surface, under sea, to deter, prevent and defeat, in maritime domain. Assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by Navy when needed, we stand one with army and air force to assure security.”
Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor on Balakot attack | Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor says, “Premature to say what the number casualties are. We achieved our intended target. But we have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 bison downed an F-16 and the F-16 crashed on PoK side. We found AMRAM debris East of Rajouri. AMRAM is only found on Pakistani F-16. We also registered F-16's electronic signature on our equipment.
Pakistan also claimed they intentionally targeted empty area but we know they targeted our military installations. They dropped the bombs on our military formations, but were unable to cause any significant damage due to the swift response of our forces. We have also received the news that Pakistan is releasing captured IAF pilot tomorrow. We are happy he is being released and we welcome him: Major-General Surendra Singh Mahal
Pakistan aircraft were targeting military installations, like the Brigade HQ. But due to alertness of IAF, their efforts were foiled. There have been many factually incorrect information spread by Pakistan in wake of the air strike. At first (after aerial engagement) they said two IAF aircraft were shot down and three pilots were captured. Later they changed to two aircraft and two pilots. Then finally they said one pilot had been captured and one plane had been downed: Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor
Addressing the press conference, Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor says, “On Feb 27 at 10 am IAF radars detected Pakistan Air Force which breached the Indian air space. The Pakistan aircraft was intercepted by IAF. One F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot down by MiG 21 Bison. We lost one MiG 21 Bison but pilot landed in Pakistan territory.” Joining him are Major Genral Surendra Singh Mahal, Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US continues to be very engaged with India and Pakistan, has spoken to leaders of both countries. Earlier in a statement, the White House urged "both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation." Pompeo said he had spoken separately with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan and urged them to "prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity".
CLICK TO READ | Over 20 Pakistani Aircraft Breached Indian Airspace, Forces Ready to Move at Short Notice: Sources
The sources said Pakistan's claims that its air force did not target Indian military installations during the intrusion were false, adding that the alertness of the armed forces remained at the highest level.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted on the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan as a welcoming gesture.
The release of #IAF pilot Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman by Pakistan is a welcome gesture.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 28, 2019
Happy that our brave soldier is returning.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan
CLICK TO READ | Trolled For Not Wanting War, Widow of Pulwama Jawan Killed Says Nothing Affects Her 'After Feb 14 Attack'
Mita Santra's husband Bablu Santra was one of the 40 victims of the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.
File photo of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, a delegation of IAF team will on Friday receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said.
Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday in a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.
The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be an honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
