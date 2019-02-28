India-Pak Tensions LIVE: IAF, Army and Navy to Hold Joint Press Conference, MEA to Join in

India-Pak Tensions LIVE Updates: The Army, Air Force and Navy will address a joint conference in New Delhi at 5 pm. Ministry of External Affairs will also join them. A clarity on the captured IAF pilot is expected in the joint briefing as there as been no official word from the government on his situation, while Opposition has been slamming PM Modi for campaigning amid tense situation between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan has said that it would decide on the status of IAF pilot in a couple of days. Dawn.com quoted Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal as saying that they will decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to the captured pilot and whether to give him Prisoner of War (POW) status or not.
Feb 28, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to call PM Modi to discuss modalities to de-escalate tension. Initial discussions to work out phone call is going on at Pak Prime Minister's Office, top sources have told News18. Government sources had earlier said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.
Feb 28, 2019 3:48 pm (IST)
Pakistan has summoned a joint session of its parliament today to "send a strong message to New Delhi". According to a report in Geo News, the session will be held at 3 pm. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will table the motion to discuss the "prevailing external threats".
Feb 28, 2019 3:44 pm (IST)
Pak Resorts to Heaving Shelling at Forward Posts | The Pakistani Army Thursday heavily shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajauri districts, committing repeated ceasefire violations but drawing "strong" retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan breached the ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the LoC. There have been fresh ceasefire violations in Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors, officials said. They committed three ceasefire violations during the day, officials added. "At about 2.14 pm, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri, violating the ceasefire," the Defence PRO said. They violated the ceasefire earlier at about 1 pm, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, he said. "The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.
Feb 28, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)
Pak to Evaluate India's Dossier on Pulwama Attack With 'Open Heart' | Pakistan Thursday said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country. India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that it received the dossier on the Pulwama attack. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Will evaluate Indian dossier with an open heart." "I wish India would have sent this dossier earlier," Qureshi told Geo News.
Feb 28, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)
Thousands Scramble as Thai Airways Cancels Flights over Pakistan | Thousands of travellers were left scrambling on Thursday when Thai Airways International cancelled more than a dozen flights to and from Europe after Pakistan closed its airspace amid rising tensions with India. Flights to and from London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Frankfurt and Rome had been scheduled to fly over Pakistani airspace on Thursday, Thai Airways said in a statement. That left passengers scheduled to leave Thailand's main Suvarnabhumi International Airport searching to find alternative flights. Most of the airline's European flights leave after midnight.
While Pakistan is mulling the repatriation of the IAF pilot, New Delhi said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.
Feb 28, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)
One civilian has been injured in Nowshera's Mendhar sector as Pakistan violates ceasefire. Our reporter on the ground has informed us that shelling has been continuing for 45 minutes, while Army is retaliating.
Feb 28, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at PM Modi for addressing BJP workers amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
बेहद दुःख हो रहा है सर।
पूरा देश जवानों को और देश को मज़बूत करने में लगा है और आप बूथ मज़बूत करने में लगे हो? देश मज़बूत होगा तो बूथ अपने आप मज़बूत हो जाएगा, जवान मज़बूत होगा तो हर हिंदुस्तानी मज़बूत होगा। https://t.co/SIj7AtU0cZ
"I stand by my conviction that dialogue and diplomatic pressure will count for a great deal in seeking a long term solution to the presence and practice of terror outfits that operate within across border," says Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The budget session of Maharashtra Legislature was on Thursday cut short by two days in the backdrop of high alert in Mumbai amid rising Indo-Pak tensions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly said the decision was taken to ease the pressure on the around 6,000 police personnel on session security duty. The decision to curtail the session was not a panic reaction, Fadnavis said. The next legislature session will be held in Mumbai on June 17. "I would like to tell people of the state that 6,000 police personnel are on 'bandobast' (security) duty during the legislature session. There are many important installations in this area. These policemen need to be released for maintaining security and law and order in Mumbai and elsewhere," he said.
Feb 28, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)
India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot captured by Pakistan, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return, government sources said on Thursday. They asserted that there was no question of any deal on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The sources said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has to walk the talk on investigating the February 14 Pulwama attack and that India wants immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies. "India has not asked for any consular access to the IAF pilot. We want him back immediately," a source said. "The IAF pilot has to be repatriated unconditionally and immediately. There is no question of any deal," he said.
Feb 28, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
After closing its air space for second day amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan has decided to restore its air space for commercial aviation "temporarily".
#Pakistan to restore its airspace for commercial aviation temporarily. 🇵🇰
Sources have told News18 that India is ready to go ahead with talks on Kartarpur corridor in March. "We are not against the talks. Who has stopped Samjhauta Express? Who has closed air space?" asked the government source.
This was the Prime Minister's first public address after the government confirmed that an IAF pilot - Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman - was being held in captivity by Pakistan.
Feb 28, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)
India has not asked for any consular access to IAF pilot, we want him back immediately, news agency PTI said quoting its sources in the government. Meanwhile, Pakistan has violated ceasefire again, within an hour, in Rajouri's Nowshera Sector around 1415 hours. Indian Army is retaliating, reports ANI.
Feb 28, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
IAF pilot has to be repatriated unconditionally and immediately, there is no question of any deal, news agency PTI reported quoting its sources. They were further quoted as saying that Pakistan Air Force specifically targeted Indian military facilities, while we targeted only JeM terror camp.
India conveyed strong objection to Islamabad at the 'vulgar display' of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
Feb 28, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)
Disputing Pakistan's version of the aerial confrontation that unfolded yesterday morning, sources in the government told News18 that more than 20 Pakistani aircraft had approached the Indian airspace at 9:45am on Wednesday and breached 10 km inside. Laser-guided missile were fired at Indian military targets, but missed narrowly, sources added.
Feb 28, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)
The statement from Pakistan Foreign Office also said that they are "willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation". "Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to hold a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," foreign minister further said.
Feb 28, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)
Feb 28, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)
Feb 28, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)
The widow of slain CRPF personnel Bablu Santra Thursday urged both India and Pakistan to hold talks instead of escalating tensions. She also urged the Narendra Modi government to ensure the safe release of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan on Wednesday. Mita Santra, widowed on February 14 in a suicide bomb attack on a CRPF convoy that claimed 40 lives including that of her husband, said she was not worried about criticism on social media over her anti-war stand. "We should give dialogue a chance instead of war that will lead to loss of so many more lives," Santra told PTI while urging the government of India to make all efforts to ensure Varthaman's return. "I urge our government to engage with that of Pakistan to get back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman safely," she added. Varthaman was captured following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control in which a Pakistani F-16 jet was downed. The IAF also lost a MiG 21 Bison jet being flown by Varthaman.
Feb 28, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)
Pakistan Foreign Office has confirmed receiving the Indian dossier on Pulwama attack, Dawn reports. Pakistan will act on the prime minister's directions if actionable evidence has been provided, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying. He added that officials have not yet analysed the dossier.
Feb 28, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)
US NSA Bolton Dials Doval | US National Security Adviser John Bolton has talked to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for a second time amidst tense ties between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and New Delhi's air strike against JeM terror training camp in Balaklot. Doval and Bolton are understood to have discussed the current situation in the region during the telephonic conversation on Wednesday, official sources here said. The two national security advisers previously talked on February 15 during which they resolved to hold Pakistan to account for its obligations under the UN resolutions and remove all obstacles to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
Feb 28, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala says that while soldiers are guarding our borders, the 'pradhan sevak' is serving the booth. "These are the soldiers of power," he adds.
"We believe that the Pakistan Army is actively supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed and is harbouring the leaders including Masood Azhar in its facilities," ANI reports quoting Defence Ministry officials.
Feb 28, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)
Army, Navy and IAF will brief the media at 5 pm today. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says that Legislature's budget session has been curtailed. Session to end Thursday instead of March 2 to ease pressure on police in view of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Feb 28, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire again at 1 pm along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated effectively, reports news agency ANI.
Feb 28, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
"Let people see and understand BJP closely. When they would know the party, then only they'll be able to differentiate between us and other parties," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Congress' social media head Divya Spandana hits out at the PM and says, "Our wing commander is missing since yesterday and they’re talking about booths?!"
Our wing commander is missing since yday and they’re talking about booths?! BJP’s Yeddyurappa says they will win the elections because of the war? No words can describe the disgust. People of India will not forget this. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot
"Every citizen has been feeling the change in the last five years. Imagine, what can our government do when we come to power again. This is only possible if we not only maintain the standard of our work but also take it forward," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Expressing amazement over the video-conference amid Indo-Pak tensions, Congress said that this is "happening for the first time that a pilot is in captivity of Pakistan and the prime minister is campaigning".
देशवासियों ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि हमारी वायु सेना के एक पायलट पाकिस्तान की कैद में हैं, पूरा देश उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित है, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री मोदी देश में चुनावी प्रचार कर रहे! नामुमकिन अब मुमकिन है#MeraJawanSabseMajboothttps://t.co/WeYhL9FSAa
A few hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India won't stop at any cost. He made the statement while addressing BJP workers during "world's largest video-conference" 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.
The prime minister is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.
It is yet not clear if Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after he threatened to boycott the meet over invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. His statement came amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the former claimed to have struck terror launch pads in Balakot.
The Pentagon on Wednesday urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action, fearing an escalation of the current tensions between India and Pakistan. Canada also called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan on Wednesday captured an IAF pilot following the aerial engagement in which a Pakistani jet, stated to be a F-16, was downed by Indian air defence forces in Jammu region's Rajouri sector. The IAF also lost a MiG 21 jet in the engagement, an Indian official said. Pakistan has denied losing a jet. The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two IAF pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody.
As fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with the Air Force repulsing retaliatory attacks from the western neighbour, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.
The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two Indian Air Force pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody. "There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics," Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in the evening.
As tension mounted, the entire airspace north of New Delhi was briefly "vacated". Nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were closed for civilian traffic for some part of the morning but opened later in the day. Jammu and Kashmir was the centre of much of the action on a day of escalating tensions between the two neighbours.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam in Kashmir, killing at least five people. One of the deceased persons was identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four — believed to be IAF personnel — is being ascertained, they said. There was no direct established link with the activity by Pakistani jets, but for many it was just a sign of the disturbed times.
Till late Wednesday afternoon, India's political leaders, both in government and in the opposition, were mostly quiet. In a live television broadcast, Pakistan's leader Imran Khan also reiterated the military's claim that two Indian MIGs were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions and resolve the issues through talks.
He said the Pakistani incursion into the Indian air space was "only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same."
Two Indian MiGs were shot down in the ensuing action, Khan said, one day after Indian government sources said up to 350 JeM terrorists were killed in Tuesday's attack. There was no official confirmation of the claim.
"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.