India-Pak Tensions LIVE: In First Tri-Services Press Meet, India Debunks Pakistan Army's Lies, Say India's Military Structures Were Their Target

India-Pak Tensions LIVE: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has announced that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday. Khan made the announcement during an address to Pakistani parliament, saying it was the first step to open negotiations. Khan’s announcement comes hours after US President Donald Trump said in Vietnam that there would “reasonably good news” coming from India and Pakistan. "They have been going at it and we have been involved in trying to have them stop," Trump had said. "We have been in the middle trying to help them both out."
The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, meanwhile, will address a joint press conference at 7pm. The Ministry of External Affairs will also join them.
Cabinet briefing at 9 pm at Shastri Bhavan by Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Feb 28, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
Visuals from the high level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
Feb 28, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)
Highlights of tri-services press conference:
- Pakistan aircraft targeted military installations: AVM R G K Kapoor
- IAF happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be freed and looks forward to his return tomorrow: AVM Kapoor.
- Pakistan lied that no F-16 was used but there was enough evidence: AVM Kapoor.
- Pak bombs fell on campus of army installations but failed to hit targets: AVM Kapoor.
- Army says mechanised forces put on standby, troops ready to deal with any security challenge.
- Indian Navy says it is in high state of readiness to deal with any Pak maritime misadventure.
- Escalation of tension done by Pakistan, India prepared for any contingency if enemy provokes us, says Army Maj Gen S S Mahal.
- Credible evidence that we destroyed target in strike on JeM camp, premature to give number of casualties: AVM Kapoor.
- Electronic signature proves Pakistan deployed F-16 to attack Indian military installations, says IAF.
- IAF says up to political leadership to decide on releasing evidence of Balakot strike success.
Feb 28, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral: “Navy deployed in high state of readiness and remains poised in all three dimensions, surface, under sea, to deter, prevent and defeat, in maritime domain. Assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by Navy when needed, we stand one with army and air force to assure security.”
Feb 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Visuals of cover of AARAM missile fired from Pakistani F-16 aircraft found near the LoC in India.
Feb 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: “We have evidence to show that whatever we wanted to do and targets we wanted to destroy, we have done that. Decision to show the evidence is on senior leadership.”
Feb 28, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)
In response to counter terror strike, Pakistan Army first resorted to unprovoked cross border firing in Sunderbani, Bimber, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati, and this was responded to by Indian Army in fitting manner: Maj Gen Surendra Singh Mahal
Feb 28, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)
Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor on Balakot attack | Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor says, “Premature to say what the number casualties are. We achieved our intended target. But we have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 bison downed an F-16 and the F-16 crashed on PoK side. We found AMRAM debris East of Rajouri. AMRAM is only found on Pakistani F-16. We also registered F-16's electronic signature on our equipment.
Feb 28, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)
Pakistan also claimed they intentionally targeted empty area but we know they targeted our military installations. They dropped the bombs on our military formations, but were unable to cause any significant damage due to the swift response of our forces. We have also received the news that Pakistan is releasing captured IAF pilot tomorrow. We are happy he is being released and we welcome him: Major-General Surendra Singh Mahal
Feb 28, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral: “We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens.”
Feb 28, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)
Pakistan aircraft were targeting military installations, like the Brigade HQ. But due to alertness of IAF, their efforts were foiled. There have been many factually incorrect information spread by Pakistan in wake of the air strike. At first (after aerial engagement) they said two IAF aircraft were shot down and three pilots were captured. Later they changed to two aircraft and two pilots. Then finally they said one pilot had been captured and one plane had been downed: Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor
Feb 28, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
Addressing the press conference, Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor says, “On Feb 27 at 10 am IAF radars detected Pakistan Air Force which breached the Indian air space. The Pakistan aircraft was intercepted by IAF. One F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot down by MiG 21 Bison. We lost one MiG 21 Bison but pilot landed in Pakistan territory.” Joining him are Major Genral Surendra Singh Mahal, Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral.
Feb 28, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)
The joint press briefing by Army, Navy and Air Force to begin shortly at South Block.
Feb 28, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)
WATCH | "Gesture Of Peace" Imran Khan Announces Release of Captive IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman
Feb 28, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US continues to be very engaged with India and Pakistan, has spoken to leaders of both countries. Earlier in a statement, the White House urged "both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation." Pompeo said he had spoken separately with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan and urged them to "prioritise direct communication and avoid further military activity".
The sources said Pakistan's claims that its air force did not target Indian military installations during the intrusion were false, adding that the alertness of the armed forces remained at the highest level.
Feb 28, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted on the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan as a welcoming gesture.
Mita Santra's husband Bablu Santra was one of the 40 victims of the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.
Feb 28, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)
Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, “Welcome decision by Pakistan PM Imran Khan to release the captive Indian pilot as a peace gesture. Hope better sense prevails the war clouds scatter and the Kashmir dispute moves towards a peaceful resolution."
Feb 28, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
The Civil Aviation Authority said today that Pakistani airspace will open at 6 pm on March 1. The country closed the airspace on Wednesday amid the tensions with India.
Feb 28, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Really happy to know Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be back home tomorrow.”
Feb 28, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)
India must not lose sight of the long term objective of causing Pakistan to give up the use of terror against it and the importance of imposing costs on it until such time that its stops so doing. The pressure being mounted against it by us should not be eased merely because they have said that they will hand over the pilot in their custody. This is not an act of charity but a requirement under international humanitarian law. Had an already beleaguered Pakistan continued to do so it would only have hurt itself further and come under additional pressure: former deputy NSA Satish Chandra
Feb 28, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)
Imran Khan said he's taking the first step towards a peace process. He must realise that this is but the first step and he must take many other steps before he can reasonably expect the resumption of a meaningful bilateral dialogue. Specifically, he must provide evidence of his intent to shut down the infrastructure of terror in Pakistan by inter alia acting against the LeT, JeM etc, bringing to book those involved in 26/11, and other terror incidents in India and handing over to us terrorist leaders like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim etc: Former deputy NSA Satish Chandra
Feb 28, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)
Former deputy NSA Satish Chandra: “It is welcome that the Pakistan Prime Minister has announced that the Indian pilot in their custody would be released tomorrow. This announcement is a result of the pressure put on Pakistan by India and the international community as also Pakistan's desire to extricate itself from the desperate straits that it is in.”
Imran Khan has said Pakistan will release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a gesture of peace.
Feb 28, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Pakistan PM has exhibited real statesmanship today. It is time for our political leadership to step up and take measures to de-escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for?”
Feb 28, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)
Joint press conference by the Army, Air Force and Navy that was scheduled for 5 pm has been postponed to 7 pm.
Feb 28, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)
Former Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani tweeted, “Pakistan’s gesture, in keeping with international norms, to release the captured IAF pilot should be welcomed by Indians. It creates an opportunity for de-escalation.”
Khan’s surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan is ready to talk to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.
As opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took the floor of the House, Prime Minister Khan apologised for interrupting him and said he wishes to announce that the Indian pilot captured by Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday will be released Friday as a peace gesture.
"In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Khan said.
The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.
India on Thursday made it clear that IAF pilot Abhinandan cannot be a bargaining chip and New Delhi will not strike any deal with Islamabad for his release.
The joint session of Parliament was held on Thursday to discuss rising tension with India. The Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike, a day after Indian struck inside Pakistan, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Addressing the House, Khan said, "The only purpose of our strike was to demonstrate our capability and will." "We did not want to inflict any casualty on India as we wanted to act in a responsible manner."
He warned if India moved ahead with the "aggression", Pakistan will be forced to retaliate and urged the Indian leadership not to push for escalation as war is not solution to any problem.
Warning that "any miscalculation" from India would result in "disaster", he said, Countries are ruined because of miscalculation. War is not a solution. If India takes any action, we will have to retaliate."
Khan, however, said that Pakistan's "desire for de-escalation" should not be misconstrued as its weakness.
"Our armed forces are battle-hardened and they are fully prepared to respond to any aggression, he said.
He said "Pakistan is a peace loving country" and desires peace and stability in the region.
Prime Minister Khan said he "tried to call" the Indian Prime Minister on the phone Wednesday because "escalation is not in our interests nor in India's".
The prime minister urged the international community to play its role in de-escalation for peace and stability in the region.
Pakistan detained the IAF pilot following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his MiG 21 fighter jet was downed.
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that the Indian Air Force pilot was safe and sound.
"The armed forces rescued him from the mob that went after him after his plane crashed in Kashmir," the FO said.
India Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.
It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi, adding that it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.