India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India Demands Immediate and Safe Return of Wing Commander Captured by Pakistan

The railways on Wednesday said the Samjhauta Express will continue to run as per schedule from Delhi to Attari in India, amidst reports that Pakistan has suspended its operations between Wagah to Lahore on its side. Piyush Goyal said, “We have not yet received any instructions from authorities about any change to current running of samjhauta express and we shall follow any direction received in this regard.”
Event Highlights
The government also handed the Pakistani envoy a dossier containing “specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. “It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control,” the MEA statement said.
UK PM Theresa May says, “UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently calls for restraint on both sides to avoid further escalation. We're in regular contact with both countries, urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals.”
The government also handed the Pakistani envoy a dossier containing "specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. "It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the MEA statement said.
MEA objects to Pak's vulgar display of injured IAF personnel | The government has acknowledged that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been captured by the Pakistani forces after his MiG-21 was shot down after he engaged Pakistani jets that violated Indian airspace. In a statement issued after it summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said it strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. “It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return,” the statement read.
Slamming the BJP government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “When the all-party meet happened, they were campaigning. When our pilot went missing, they were launching apps. The country demands that petty politics are set aside and our media acts responsibly so that our brave pilot is safely brought back home.”
Maharashtra budget session curtailed | The ongoing budget session of Maharashtra Legislature may be curtailed due to threat perception amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, sources said on Wednesday. Opposition leaders who attended a meeting chaired Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here to discuss the security issues amid rising tensions between the nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan said the session may be cut short.
Paksitan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has now said that they only have one IAF pilot in their custody. “Wing Commander Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics”, he tweeted. Earlier in the day, he had said at a press conference Pakistan had captured two Indian pilots, one of whom was injured and receiving treatment in hospital.
The ministry of external affairs has confirmed that an Indian pilot is missing in action after a Mig-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace on Wednesday.
Former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah on the political activities suspended by PM Narendra Modi.
PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can’t be business as usual with him cross crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 27, 2019
After the opposition meeting, 21 parties issued a joint statement saying, "Leaders condemned Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. Leaders urged government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity."
After the opposition meeting, Rahul Gandhi says, “The leaders are concerned about the missing pilot. The opposition parties express deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifice of the armed forces by the ruling party. National security must transcend political priorities.” Condemning Pakistani misadventure, Gandhi also said, “PM has regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per established convention.”
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says, "We stand by our Armed Forces in the difficult times."
🇮🇳 I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times. 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2019
According to the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is following the development of events. Russia is concerned about the aggravation of relations between India and Pakistan and calls on both sides to show restraint. This was stated to journalists by the press secretary of Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the military incident in this region. "We are extremely concerned about the news coming in, we are very closely monitoring the situation and, of course, we urge all parties to show restraint," said a Kremlin spokesman.
Commercial operations resume at Amritsar airport | Commercial operations at Amritsar airport, which was suspended early in the day, began even as the airports in Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur and Bathinda remained on high alert in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. "The arrival and departure of all civil flights from Amritsar international airport, which was suspended earlier, has began," Guru Ram Dass International Airport Director Manoj Chansoria said.
Jaitley says India too capable of operation similar to US action against Osama | Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday suggested that India is capable of carrying out an operation similar to the 2011 US action in Pakistan to eliminate Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded the main terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a PTI report, Jaitley said, "The kind of things we see.... I remember when the US Navy SEAL had taken Osama bin Laden from Abottabad, can't we do the same? We could earlier only imagine, desire and get frustrated and disappointed (for failing to conduct such operations). But today, it is possible."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on safe return of the missing IAF pilot. His tweet comes after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured an Indian pilot.
I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2019
Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong
Nation stands by missing IAF pilot, prays for his safe return: Akhilesh | Shortly after MEA said it was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that a missing IAF pilot was in its custody, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said the nation stands with him and is praying for his safe return. "I am praying for the safe return of our brave pilot. May God protect you and give you courage and strength. The nation stands with you," Akhilesh said in a tweet. Akhilesh had on Tuesday said, "I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our Armed Forces. Congratulations."
Six personnel onboard an Indian military chopper and one civilian were killed on Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir amid border tensions with Pakistan. The aircraft crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10:05 am, officials said. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, senior officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of crash. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.
Turkey to take part as a mediator in negotiations to resolve the crisis between Indian and Pakistan.
BREAKING — Turkey calls for calm and restraint in India/Pakistan clashes, could take part as a mediator in negotiations to resolve the crisis— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 27, 2019
File photo of Mirage air crafts. (Image: AFP PHOTO)
A day after India bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan, it was a morning of developments moving with dizzying rapidity.
Islamabad claimed it hit back at India by bringing down two Indian military aircraft, one of which crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials here said a Pakistani Air Force fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Jammu region's Rajouri sector.
As tension mounted, the entire airspace north of New Delhi was briefly "vacated". Nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were closed for civilian traffic for some part of the morning but opened later in the day.
Jammu and Kashmir was the centre of much of the action on a day of escalating tensions between the two neighbours.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam in Kashmir, killing at least seven people.
There was no direct established link with the activity by Pakistani jets, but for many it was just a sign of the disturbed times.
There was also nightlong heavy firing and shelling on forward and civilian areas from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch with the Army and the Border Security Force being put on the highest degree of alertness.
All residents of the border areas were asked to remain inside their homes and not venture outside.
While the government and the defence establishment took stock of the situation, building up since the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, attention swivelled on the IAF pilot in enemy territory.
In a terse press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.
Officials said Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in Jammu region's Poonch and Rajouri sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft. The jets dropped bombs while returning but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, they said.
"Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.
He said the Pakistan Air Force activity was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.
"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG-21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.
"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG-21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.
