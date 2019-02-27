India-Pak Tensions LIVE: IAF Pilot Missing After MiG-21 Crash, Pakistan Claims He is in Their Custody, Says Govt

Event Highlights
India had earlier today shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. Pakistan had claimed to have entered the Indian airspace and dropped bombs. Senior government officials said there were no reports of any casualty. A parachute was reportedly seen when the Pakistani jet went down but the fate of the pilot is unknown.
Six personnel onboard an Indian military chopper and one civilian were killed on Wednesday when the aircraft crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir amid border tensions with Pakistan. The aircraft crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10:05 am, officials said. It broke into two and caught fire immediately, senior officials said, adding that two bodies were seen near the site of crash. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.
Turkey to take part as a mediator in negotiations to resolve the crisis between Indian and Pakistan.
Turkey calls for calm and restraint in India/Pakistan clashes, could take part as a mediator in negotiations to resolve the crisis
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address his country shortly.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 3:15 PM (PST).
"India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar and Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor while addressing media in Delhi.
MEA spokesperson and Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor address media in Delhi
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is addressing a press conference, says Pakistan has targeted military installations on Indian side. "One Pakistani aircraft was shot down. We have lost one MiG 21 fighter jet. One pilot has been missing. Pakistan has claimed they have taken him in custody. However, we are still ascertaining the facts," he adds.
Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India's Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control which resulted in the killing of four civilians. Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesman, summoned Ahluwalia and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement. The firing on February 26 in Nikial and Khuiratta sectors resulted in the killing of four civilians, including three women. The firing also injured six others, the FO said. The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working boundary are "continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons", it said. "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violation," it alleged.
Whenever necessary, cross check with reliable sources or wait for an official source to confirm or deny any information that you are seeing on social media or as a WhatsApp forward.
Turkey Stands by Pakistan | Turkey has "categorically" announced to stand by Pakistan and its people in the "face of Indian aggression", Karachi-based newspaper Dawn reports. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared the sentiments in a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, it said. According to Qureshi, Cavusoglu said "Turkey would also oppose" the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's invitation to the upcoming OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has withdrawn NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route), flight services to resume. Meanwhile, Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that its airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights.
Civil Aviation Authority of #Pakistan has officially closed its airspace until further notice & issued NOTAM.
"Pakistan is a responsible country and we don't want to endanger lives of masses. We have yet not retaliated to #India. All being done is just what a responsible country does for its defence. Our message is peace and not the war," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said quoting Major General Asif Ghafoor.
"Pakistan is a responsible country and we don't want to endanger lives of masses. We have yet not retaliated to #India. All being done is just what a responsible country does for its defence. Our message is peace and not the war," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said quoting Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said. The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights. Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added. Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.
News agency PTI said quoting its sources that the entire airspace north of Delhi has been vacated. Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Kashmir on Wednesday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the NIA raids at residences of several leaders in connection with investigation into terror funding through hawala channels in the Valley. Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Pakistan's national command authority meeting has begun. Ahead of the NCA meeting and potential use of nuclear weapon, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the head of the media wing of Pakistan’s military, said, "I have always said that we must not talk about this. It is insane to talk about this. It is a capability and a weapon of political choice. Neither is this our level nor is this a topic that should be talked about." Dawn further quoted him as saying, "We don't want to escalate the situation. It is up to India now whether they go for the way that we have suggested and which is the requirement of this region: peace."
Escalating tensions between Indian and Pakistan have set of alarm bells ringing in both countries. with speculations of an approaching war hot on both sides, civilians have taken to social media to express their concerns and disapproval.
International and domestic commercial flights at all major airports have been suspended, Dawn newspaper stated quoting its sources. In his afternoon press conference, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's airspace due to the prevailing security situation, they said.
Pakistani Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has claimed that an Indian pilots has been arrested, while the one has been injured. The injured is receiving treatment, he said, adding that they have no news of any of Pakistan's jets being shot down. However, there has been no official statement from India.
Amid tensions with Pakistan, India lost four air force personnel when a military chopper crashed in J&K’s Budgam. Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports, meanwhile, are among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials.
A day after the Indian Air Force destroyed the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn operation, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had decided to boycott the OIC since his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj will be in attendance at the event. “I have spoken to the United Arab Emirates foreign minister and have expressed my reservations over her invitation. I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression," he said. The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, most of whom are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
Meanwhile, an IAF fighter jet crashed in J&K’s Budgam, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. The pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.
Amid the heightened tension, US has urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and urged the two nuclear-armed rivals to "avoid escalation at any cost". Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the recent Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF soldiers in her bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Minister Wang Yi.
Imran Khan also had a telephonic conversation with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the development. On the request of Pakistan, the OIC summoned an emergency meeting of its Kashmir Contact Group at its General Secretariat in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. The Contact Group expressed deep concern over the heightened tension and called for immediate de-escalation in the region, Pakistan Foreign Office said.
A day earlier Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told media that Islamabad would "definitely respond and surprise India", following which the country initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC.
In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said.
In a synchronised operation, fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused about where they were heading, they said.
A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot. The entire operation, it is learnt, was over in 20 minutes, starting at 3.45 am and ending at 4.05 am. The actual bombing took less than two minutes.
"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," Gokhale said, stressing that care was taken to avoid civilian casualties.
The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, he said. The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.
The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and has its headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, he said in the statement. The organisation is proscribed by the UN and has been responsible for a series of terrorist attacks, including on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.
