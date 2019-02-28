LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India-Pak Tensions LIVE: Imran Khan Says IAF Pilot Release First Step to Talks; PM Modi's Statement Shortly

News18.com | February 28, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Event Highlights

India-Pak Tensions LIVE: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has announced that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday. Khan made the announcement during an address to Pakistani parliament, saying it was the first step to open negotiations. Khan’s announcement comes hours after US President Donald Trump said in Vietnam that there would “reasonably good news” coming from India and Pakistan. "They have been going at it and we have been involved in trying to have them stop," Trump had said. "We have been in the middle trying to help them both out."

The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, meanwhile, will address a joint press conference at 7pm. The Ministry of External Affairs will also join them.
Feb 28, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Did US Pressure Secure IAF Pilot's Release From Pakistan? Donald Trump Hinted at Defusing Crisis

Imran Khan has said Pakistan will release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday as a gesture of peace.

Feb 28, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Pakistan PM has exhibited real statesmanship today. It is time for our political leadership to step up and take measures to de-escalate the current situation. People of J&K are living under unimaginable duress. How much longer will we suffer for?”

Feb 28, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)

Joint press conference by the Army, Air Force and Navy that was scheduled for 5 pm has been postponed to 7 pm. 

Feb 28, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

Former Pakistani ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani tweeted, “Pakistan’s gesture, in keeping with international norms, to release the captured IAF pilot should be welcomed by Indians. It creates an opportunity for de-escalation.”

Feb 28, 2019 5:25 pm (IST)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture and shouldn’t be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pakistan could have chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate.”

Feb 28, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

China's military on Thursday said it was "closely watching" the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and called for restraint by both the neighbours. Terming India and Pakistan as "friends of China", it also said both the countries should resolve the issue through dialogue and properly handle the differences to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Feb 28, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

This is going to be a step towards goodwill, says Captain Amarinder Singh on Pakistan to release Indian IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Feb 28, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

We started an initiative where we used force. Let's be careful how to move ahead. It's an excellent move. It's a welcome gesture but we should not lose sight of our goal. We have to understand what we want: Lt Gen Bikram Singh.

Feb 28, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)

Indian Railways cancels Samjhauta Express from March 4, say sources. 

Feb 28, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing live at Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award ceremony.

Feb 28, 2019 4:59 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari: “Pakistan has been sponsoring a proxy war against India since 1979-1980. First recipient of that cross border terror using semi-state actors was Punjab. For 15 long years Punjab suffered because of the terror unleashed by the ISI.”

Feb 28, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

The Army, Air Force and Navy will address a joint press conference in New Delhi shortly.

Feb 28, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

IT directs YouTube to remove 11 video links of Wing Commander | The IT Ministry has asked YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, according to sources. The ministry had asked YouTube to remove the clips following directive from the Home Ministry, a government source said, adding that the said links have now been removed, PTI reported.

Feb 28, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said they will release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman tomorrow. "In our desire of peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Imran Khan.

Feb 28, 2019 4:29 pm (IST)

Foreign minister of Pakistan talked to global foreign ministers and talked in favour of de-escalation, says Imran Khan. Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it shot down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistani air space and arrested a pilot.

Feb 28, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

"I tried calling Narendra Modi last evening since we wanted to convey that we want de-escalation," says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament. Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack by JeM. India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.

Feb 28, 2019 4:24 pm (IST)

Imran Khan has confirmed that he has received the dossier sent by India on Pulwama terror attack. India had handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.

Feb 28, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif are in the parliament to attend a joint session on India-Pak tensions. Khan is addressing the house.

Feb 28, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Pakistan Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has moved the motion to discuss the prevailing situation between Pakistan and India, reports Dawn.com.

Feb 28, 2019 4:09 pm (IST)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Saudi foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan today with an "important message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. "I spoke to the Saudi foreign minister last night. He expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, which I welcomed," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn.com.

Feb 28, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan can offer to send back detained Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman this evening, sources tell News18. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also said that Islamabad was willing to consider returning the captured IAF pilot if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with India.

Feb 28, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

"At this point in time when the nation is looking towards its leadership, when the nation wants its leadership to speak to it, the Prime Minister chose to address the booth workers of the BJP rather than address the nation," says Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari.

Feb 28, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Sources have also told News18 that India will ask Pakistan for "immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies" during the conversation with Imran Khan.

Feb 28, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to call PM Modi to discuss modalities to de-escalate tension. Initial discussions to work out phone call is going on at Pak Prime Minister's Office, top sources have told News18. Government sources had earlier said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.

Feb 28, 2019 3:48 pm (IST)

Pakistan has summoned a joint session of its parliament today to "send a strong message to New Delhi". According to a report in Geo News, the session will be held at 3 pm. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will table the motion to discuss the "prevailing external threats".

Feb 28, 2019 3:44 pm (IST)

Pak Resorts to Heaving Shelling at Forward Posts | The Pakistani Army Thursday heavily shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajauri districts, committing repeated ceasefire violations but drawing "strong" retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan breached the ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the LoC. There have been fresh ceasefire violations in Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors, officials said. They committed three ceasefire violations during the day, officials added. "At about 2.14 pm, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri, violating the ceasefire," the Defence PRO said. They violated the ceasefire earlier at about 1 pm, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, he said. "The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.

Feb 28, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Pak to Evaluate India's Dossier on Pulwama Attack With 'Open Heart' | Pakistan Thursday said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country. India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that it received the dossier on the Pulwama attack. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Will evaluate Indian dossier with an open heart."  "I wish India would have sent this dossier earlier," Qureshi told Geo News.

Feb 28, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

Thousands Scramble as Thai Airways Cancels Flights over Pakistan | Thousands of travellers were left scrambling on Thursday when Thai Airways International cancelled more than a dozen flights to and from Europe after Pakistan closed its airspace amid rising tensions with India. Flights to and from London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Frankfurt and Rome had been scheduled to fly over Pakistani airspace on Thursday, Thai Airways said in a statement. That left passengers scheduled to leave Thailand's main Suvarnabhumi International Airport searching to find alternative flights. Most of the airline's European flights leave after midnight.

Feb 28, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Willing to Consider Returning IAF Pilot If It Leads to 'De-escalation' of Tension, Says Pak Foreign Minister

While Pakistan is mulling the repatriation of the IAF pilot, New Delhi said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.

Feb 28, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

One civilian has been injured in Nowshera's Mendhar sector as Pakistan violates ceasefire. Our reporter on the ground has informed us that shelling has been continuing for 45 minutes, while Army is retaliating.

Khan’s surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan is ready to talk to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions.

As opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took the floor of the House, Prime Minister Khan apologised for interrupting him and said he wishes to announce that the Indian pilot captured by Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday will be released Friday as a peace gesture.

"In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow (Friday), and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," Khan said.

The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.

India on Thursday made it clear that IAF pilot Abhinandan cannot be a bargaining chip and New Delhi will not strike any deal with Islamabad for his release.

The joint session of Parliament was held on Thursday to discuss rising tension with India. The Pakistani Air Force on Wednesday carried out a retaliatory strike, a day after Indian struck inside Pakistan, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Addressing the House, Khan said, "The only purpose of our strike was to demonstrate our capability and will." "We did not want to inflict any casualty on India as we wanted to act in a responsible manner."

He warned if India moved ahead with the "aggression", Pakistan will be forced to retaliate and urged the Indian leadership not to push for escalation as war is not solution to any problem.

Warning that "any miscalculation" from India would result in "disaster", he said, Countries are ruined because of miscalculation. War is not a solution. If India takes any action, we will have to retaliate."

Khan, however, said that Pakistan's "desire for de-escalation" should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

"Our armed forces are battle-hardened and they are fully prepared to respond to any aggression, he said.

He said "Pakistan is a peace loving country" and desires peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Khan said he "tried to call" the Indian Prime Minister on the phone Wednesday because "escalation is not in our interests nor in India's".

The prime minister urged the international community to play its role in de-escalation for peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan detained the IAF pilot following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his MiG 21 fighter jet was downed.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that the Indian Air Force pilot was safe and sound.

"The armed forces rescued him from the mob that went after him after his plane crashed in Kashmir," the FO said.
India Wednesday summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan and demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

It has also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the External Affairs Ministry said in New Delhi, adding that it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
