India-Pak Tensions LIVE: Imran Khan Says IAF Pilot Release First Step to Talks; PM Modi's Statement Shortly

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “The decision to hand over Wing Commander Abhinandan is a great gesture and shouldn’t be seen in isolation. It also comes at a time when Pakistan could have chosen to further escalate an already tensed situation. I see it as a mark of reconciliation. Our leadership should reciprocate.”
China's military on Thursday said it was "closely watching" the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and called for restraint by both the neighbours. Terming India and Pakistan as "friends of China", it also said both the countries should resolve the issue through dialogue and properly handle the differences to prevent further escalation of tensions.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari: “Pakistan has been sponsoring a proxy war against India since 1979-1980. First recipient of that cross border terror using semi-state actors was Punjab. For 15 long years Punjab suffered because of the terror unleashed by the ISI.”
Manish Tewari, Congress: There is a time to act and a time to talk, dialogue can only take place when the atmosphere is conducive for it, current atmosphere is not conducive. If Navjot Singh Sidhu has an opinion, that is his personal opinion, not the opinion of the Congress. https://t.co/cCdJ32Hh2L— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
IT directs YouTube to remove 11 video links of Wing Commander | The IT Ministry has asked YouTube to remove 11 video links pertaining to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan during an air combat on Wednesday, according to sources. The ministry had asked YouTube to remove the clips following directive from the Home Ministry, a government source said, adding that the said links have now been removed, PTI reported.
"I tried calling Narendra Modi last evening since we wanted to convey that we want de-escalation," says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament. Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama attack by JeM. India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.
Imran Khan has confirmed that he has received the dossier sent by India on Pulwama terror attack. India had handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the Saudi foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan today with an "important message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. "I spoke to the Saudi foreign minister last night. He expressed his desire to visit Pakistan, which I welcomed," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn.com.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan can offer to send back detained Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman this evening, sources tell News18. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also said that Islamabad was willing to consider returning the captured IAF pilot if it leads to "de-escalation" of tensions with India.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to call PM Modi to discuss modalities to de-escalate tension. Initial discussions to work out phone call is going on at Pak Prime Minister's Office, top sources have told News18. Government sources had earlier said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.
Pakistan has summoned a joint session of its parliament today to "send a strong message to New Delhi". According to a report in Geo News, the session will be held at 3 pm. Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will table the motion to discuss the "prevailing external threats".
Pak Resorts to Heaving Shelling at Forward Posts | The Pakistani Army Thursday heavily shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajauri districts, committing repeated ceasefire violations but drawing "strong" retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan breached the ceasefire, targeting forward posts along the LoC. There have been fresh ceasefire violations in Nowshera and Krishna Ghati sectors, officials said. They committed three ceasefire violations during the day, officials added. "At about 2.14 pm, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri, violating the ceasefire," the Defence PRO said. They violated the ceasefire earlier at about 1 pm, resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector, he said. "The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.
Pak to Evaluate India's Dossier on Pulwama Attack With 'Open Heart' | Pakistan Thursday said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country. India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM. The Ministry of External Affairs had said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Islamabad to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that it received the dossier on the Pulwama attack. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "Will evaluate Indian dossier with an open heart." "I wish India would have sent this dossier earlier," Qureshi told Geo News.
Thousands Scramble as Thai Airways Cancels Flights over Pakistan | Thousands of travellers were left scrambling on Thursday when Thai Airways International cancelled more than a dozen flights to and from Europe after Pakistan closed its airspace amid rising tensions with India. Flights to and from London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen, Oslo, Frankfurt and Rome had been scheduled to fly over Pakistani airspace on Thursday, Thai Airways said in a statement. That left passengers scheduled to leave Thailand's main Suvarnabhumi International Airport searching to find alternative flights. Most of the airline's European flights leave after midnight.
CLICK TO READ | Willing to Consider Returning IAF Pilot If It Leads to 'De-escalation' of Tension, Says Pak Foreign Minister
While Pakistan is mulling the repatriation of the IAF pilot, New Delhi said that India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return.
