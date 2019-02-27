India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India Rejects Pakistan's Claims of Shooting Down IAF Aircraft, Arresting Pilot

Event Highlights
- 60 Flights Cancelled from Tomorrow: Sources
- Doon Airport Closed
- Taliban Warns India After Air Strikes in Pak
- PM Modi Rushes to Review Security Situation
- Delhi-bound Plane from Pak Cancelled
- Peshawar Airport Shut
- IAF Denies Pak's Claim
- Pak Clears Airspace for Landing to Jets
- Rajnath Asks Officers to Be Prepared at Borders
- India Should Avoid War With Us: PTI
- Pak Planes Also Suspended
- Sensex Drops Amid India-Pak Tensions
- HM Presides Over High-level Meeting
- International Flights in India, Pak Affected
- Parachute Seen as Pak Jet Goes Down
- 'India Shoots Down Pak Jet'
Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports, meanwhile, are among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials.
Taliban Warns India, Pakistan Clashes Will Impact Afghan Peace Process | The Taliban warned on Wednesday that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process and told India to refrain from further military action after its air strike against a militant camp in Pakistan the previous day. “The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. “India should not carry any further violence in Pakistan because its continuation will affect regional security. Also the continuation of such conflict will cost a lot to India,” Mujahid said.
China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint.
PM Modi Cuts Short function, Rushes to Review Security Situation | PM Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space, news agency ANI reported. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of PMO. The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present, the report stated.
The Dawn report further said, quoting Karachi airport Pakistan officials, that International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 has been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control. Another PIA flight PK-709, which is scheduled to leave for Manchester from Lahore, has also been stopped from taking off, PIA the news organisation said.
GoAir has also issued an advisory. "#GoAlert. Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: http://goair.in or SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet.
Punjab: Passengers stranded as flight operations at Amritsar airport have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/fQEtEEqZZh— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf indicates that the air strikes by India were due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has always been vocal about preventing war. Indian govt must also show maturity and focus on next generations of India rather than just the next elections," the party said in a tweet.
War is never a viable solution. PM Khan has maintained it may be easier to start war but it’s next to impossible to end 1. PM IK warned for any misadventure from India, we will not think of retaliating but we will! We hope sense prevails across the borderhttps://t.co/Nd6j8WqKv2— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2019
Pakistan Airspace Put on High Alert | According to sources, the airspace has been put on high alert to make emergency flying for military aircrafts. The airports of Multan, Lahore, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad have been shut for commercial use. Airport and Air Traffic Control (ATC) are at the disposal of defence.
Rajnath Asks Officers to Be Prepared at Borders | Home minister Rajnath Singh met all paramilitary DGs and the security establishment. Sources tell News18 that Singh was briefed about the border situation. They said that specific instructions were given to all DGs for complete preparedness at border and full strength deployment. Also, instructions were given for safeguarding civilian population and following SOP in case of any emergency.
Reaffirming strong opposition to terrorism, India, Russia and China on Wednesday said that extremist groups cannot be supported and used in political and geopolitical goals and those backing terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice. In a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia India and China (RIC), the three nations strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The strong wording of the communique came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack after which India targeted terror terrorist camps in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation by fully implementing the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
"We extended an olive branch to India but alas the Indian govt resorted to unprovoked aggression. As a sovereign state we reserve the right to protect our land and our airspace. India must show maturity now to avoid a war with us," says Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a tweet.
We extended an olive branch to India but alas the Indian govt resorted to unprovoked aggression. As a sovereign state we reserve the right to protect our land and our airspace. India must show maturity now to avoid a war with us.#PakistanZindaabad pic.twitter.com/x6KIHYTb94— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Airports Shut After Pakistani Jets Violate Indian Airspace: Top Developments
The government has shut down the Srinagar, Jammu, Leh and Pathankot airports for civilian flights, officials said, adding that all civilian air traffic towards Srinagar has been suspended.
The West Bengal government has shifted 14 Pakistani prisoners, lodged in two correctional homes here, to separate barracks and "high-security" cells, amid soaring tension between India and its western neighbour, a senior official said. "Strict instructions have been issued to separate Pakistani inmates from others. They have been shifted to high-security cells, where heavyweight prisoners, such as those arrested for American Center attack and Maoists have been staying," the official of West Bengal Correctional Services said.
PAF fighters dropped bombs at Nadian, Laam Jhangar, Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch, around 10.00 am. "Indian jets can still be seen flying in the area. Local residents say one Pakistani jet was seen in flames across Line of Control, headed towards Laam valley," say police sources in Rajouri.
International flights in Indian and Pakistani airspace have also been hit. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing, shows an air tracker.
International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing. https://t.co/sXbkX0qrGI pic.twitter.com/tojnJCii4w— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2019
All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, say top sources in Airports Authority of India.
#TravelUpdate. Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport. (1/2)— Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019
Please visit https://t.co/9eL33MOs9m or SMS UK<flight no> to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. (2/2)— Vistara (@airvistara) February 27, 2019
Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
The attack by Pakistan has come just hours before its National Command Authority (NCA) was set to meet to discuss a response to India's air strikes. The NCA is the apex civilian-led command headed by the prime minister to oversee the policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country’s nuclear arsenals, reports Pakistan's Geo TV. The NSC had rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and said that Pakistan will decide the time and place of response to the aggression. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday also warned India that it was time to "wait for our surprise".
Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn has said in a report that the villagers in Balakot have claimed that no one was killed due to India's air strikes on Tuesday morning. "The lone injury case reported was that of a 60-something Nooran Shah, whose nearby mud house door was ripped from a wall by the impact of the explosion which hit him in the head. He was discharged from a local hospital after first aid was administered to him. Local residents said they did not see any ambulances or any evacuation soon after the bombing that could lend credence to India’s claim of having targeted a militant training camp or killing several hundred of them," the report stated.
File picture of an Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG 29 releasing bombs during Vayu Shakti 2019 (Image only for Representation)
A day after the Indian Air Force destroyed the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn operation, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had decided to boycott the OIC since his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj will be in attendance at the event. “I have spoken to the United Arab Emirates foreign minister and have expressed my reservations over her invitation. I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression," he said. The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, most of whom are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
Meanwhile, an IAF fighter jet crashed in J&K’s Budgam, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. The pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.
Amid the heightened tension, US has urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and urged the two nuclear-armed rivals to "avoid escalation at any cost". Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the recent Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF soldiers in her bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Minister Wang Yi.
Imran Khan also had a telephonic conversation with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the development. On the request of Pakistan, the OIC summoned an emergency meeting of its Kashmir Contact Group at its General Secretariat in Riyadh on Tuesday.
The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. The Contact Group expressed deep concern over the heightened tension and called for immediate de-escalation in the region, Pakistan Foreign Office said.
A day earlier Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told media that Islamabad would "definitely respond and surprise India", following which the country initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC.
In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said.
In a synchronised operation, fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused about where they were heading, they said.
A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot. The entire operation, it is learnt, was over in 20 minutes, starting at 3.45 am and ending at 4.05 am. The actual bombing took less than two minutes.
"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," Gokhale said, stressing that care was taken to avoid civilian casualties.
The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, he said. The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.
The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and has its headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, he said in the statement. The organisation is proscribed by the UN and has been responsible for a series of terrorist attacks, including on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.
-
25 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 0/00.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
24 Feb, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 126/720.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAustralia beat India by 3 wickets
-
24 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 210/720.0 overs 178/820.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
-
23 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 278/320.0 overs 194/620.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
-
22 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 289/650.0 overs 263/1047.4 oversWest Indies beat England by 26 runs