India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India Rejects Pakistan's Claims of Shooting Down IAF Aircraft, Arresting Pilot

News18.com | February 27, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Event Highlights

India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated the Indian air space in retaliatory fire 3km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. The action came moments after Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and dropped bombs. Senior government officials said there were no reports of any casualty. A parachute was reportedly seen when the Pakistani jet went down but the fate of the pilot is unknown. India also rejected Pakistan military claims of having arrested an Indian pilot after shooting down two IAF aircraft. Major General Asif Ghafoor, the head of the media wing of Pakistan’s military, had earlier claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft fell in Jammu and Kashmir, while the other fell in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He also claimed that the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control once again today morning. Senior officials in the Indian military establishment told News18 that India’s aircraft had crashed following a technical snag and that two pilots were killed.

Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports, meanwhile, are among five airports closed for civilian air traffic shortly after the IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district. The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials.
Feb 27, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Sources have told News18 that about 60 flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled and the number is likely to go up.

Feb 27, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

Flight operations at Dehradun airport also have been temporarily suspended after Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots but India said it knows of no such incident.

Feb 27, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Taliban Warns India, Pakistan Clashes Will Impact Afghan Peace Process | The Taliban warned on Wednesday that ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan would impact the Afghan peace process and told India to refrain from further military action after its air strike against a militant camp in Pakistan the previous day. “The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement. “India should not carry any further violence in Pakistan because its continuation will affect regional security. Also the continuation of such conflict will cost a lot to India,” Mujahid said.

Feb 27, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint.

Feb 27, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

PM Modi Cuts Short function, Rushes to Review Security Situation | PM Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space, news agency ANI reported. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of PMO. The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present, the report stated.

Feb 27, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

The Dawn report further said, quoting Karachi airport Pakistan officials, that International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 has been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control. Another PIA flight PK-709, which is scheduled to leave for Manchester from Lahore, has also been stopped from taking off, PIA the news organisation said.

Feb 27, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

According to Pakistani media,  Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport has temporarily been closed for commercial flights. The airport will instead be used for military purposes, Karachi-based Dawn news organisation said quoting officials. It further stated that a red alert has been issued. 

Feb 27, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

"Due to operational reasons, the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," says AP Acharya, Amritsar Airport Director.

Feb 27, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

GoAir has also issued an advisory. "#GoAlert. Please note due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Passengers are requested to check #GoAir flight status: http://goair.in  or SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333," the airlines said in a tweet.

Feb 27, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

IAF Denies Pak's Claim | India has denied Pakistan's claim of shooting down two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and arresting one pilot. IAF sources stated that all pilots have been "accounted for".

Feb 27, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf indicates that the air strikes by India were due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI has always been vocal about preventing war. Indian govt must also show maturity and focus on next generations of India rather than just the next elections," the party said in a tweet.

Feb 27, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Pakistan Airspace Put on High Alert | According to sources, the airspace has been put on high alert to make emergency flying for military aircrafts. The airports of Multan, Lahore, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad have been shut for commercial use. Airport and Air Traffic Control (ATC) are at the disposal of defence.

Feb 27, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Pak Army Spokesperson to Address Media Shortly | Pakistan's Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor will hold a press conference shortly. The media address comes as Islamabad claims to have shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace.

Feb 27, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Rajnath Asks Officers to Be Prepared at Borders | Home minister Rajnath Singh met all paramilitary DGs and the security establishment. Sources tell News18 that Singh was briefed about the border situation. They said that specific instructions were given to all DGs for complete preparedness at border and full strength deployment. Also, instructions were given for safeguarding civilian population and following SOP in case of any emergency.

Feb 27, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Reaffirming strong opposition to terrorism, India, Russia and China on Wednesday said that extremist groups cannot be supported and used in political and geopolitical goals and those backing terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice. In a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia India and China (RIC), the three nations strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The strong wording of the communique came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack after which India targeted terror terrorist camps in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj along with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation by fully implementing the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. 

Feb 27, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

"We extended an olive branch to India but alas the Indian govt resorted to unprovoked aggression. As a sovereign state we reserve the right to protect our land and our airspace. India must show maturity now to avoid a war with us," says Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a tweet.

Feb 27, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Pakistan has also stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports.

Feb 27, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Srinagar, Jammu, Leh Airports Shut After Pakistani Jets Violate Indian Airspace: Top Developments

The government has shut down the Srinagar, Jammu, Leh and Pathankot airports for civilian flights, officials said, adding that all civilian air traffic towards Srinagar has been suspended.

Feb 27, 2019 12:31 pm (IST)

The West Bengal government has shifted 14 Pakistani prisoners, lodged in two correctional homes here, to separate barracks and "high-security" cells, amid soaring tension between India and its western neighbour, a senior official said. "Strict instructions have been issued to separate Pakistani inmates from others. They have been shifted to high-security cells, where heavyweight prisoners, such as those arrested for American Center attack and Maoists have been staying," the official of West Bengal Correctional Services said.

Feb 27, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

PAF fighters dropped bombs at Nadian, Laam Jhangar, Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch, around 10.00 am. "Indian jets can still be seen flying in the area. Local residents say one Pakistani jet was seen in flames across Line of Control, headed towards Laam valley," say police sources in Rajouri.

Feb 27, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)

Sensex Drops Over 500 Pts | Sensex cracks 221.57 points to 35,752.14, while Nifty falls 71.75 points to 10,763.55 as tensions heighten between India and Pakistan after latter struck across the LoC.

Feb 27, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a high-level meeting at North block. NSA, RAW chief, Home Secretary and other officials present at the meeting.

Feb 27, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

International flights in Indian and Pakistani airspace have also been hit. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing, shows an air tracker.

Feb 27, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

"Some aircraft has fallen. As of now we aren't in a position to ascertain anything. Technical team is here, they'll ascertain facts. We have found 2 bodies so far and have evacuated them. Search is going on," says Budgam SSP.

Feb 27, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

All civilian flight activity at Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab airports suspended until further notice, say top sources in Airports Authority of India.

Feb 27, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.

Feb 27, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

The attack by Pakistan has come just hours before its National Command Authority (NCA) was set to meet to discuss a response to India's air strikes. The NCA is the apex civilian-led command headed by the prime minister to oversee the policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country’s nuclear arsenals, reports Pakistan's Geo TV. The NSC had rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and said that Pakistan will decide the time and place of response to the aggression. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday also warned India that it was time to "wait for our surprise".

Feb 27, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Parachute seen as Pakistan Air Force's F-16 was going down, condition of the pilot is unknown. Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed that of the two Indian aircraft shot, one fell in PoK, other in J-K. 

Feb 27, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn has said in a report that the villagers in Balakot have claimed that no one was killed due to India's air strikes on Tuesday morning. "The lone injury case reported was that of a 60-something Nooran Shah, whose nearby mud house door was ripped from a wall by the impact of the explosion which hit him in the head. He was discharged from a local hospital after first aid was administered to him. Local residents said they did not see any ambulances or any evacuation soon after the bombing that could lend credence to India’s claim of having targeted a militant training camp or killing several hundred of them," the report stated.

Feb 27, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Pakistan Air Force's F-16 that violated Indian air space shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 km within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports news agency ANI.

India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India Rejects Pakistan's Claims of Shooting Down IAF Aircraft, Arresting Pilot
File picture of an Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG 29 releasing bombs during Vayu Shakti 2019 (Image only for Representation)

A day after the Indian Air Force destroyed the biggest Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn operation, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had decided to boycott the OIC since his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj will be in attendance at the event. “I have spoken to the United Arab Emirates foreign minister and have expressed my reservations over her invitation. I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression," he said. The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, most of whom are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, an IAF fighter jet crashed in J&K’s Budgam, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. The pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.

Amid the heightened tension, US has urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has spoken to Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and urged the two nuclear-armed rivals to "avoid escalation at any cost". Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday raised the recent Pulwama suicide attack on CRPF soldiers in her bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Minister Wang Yi.

Imran Khan also had a telephonic conversation with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman over the development. On the request of Pakistan, the OIC summoned an emergency meeting of its Kashmir Contact Group at its General Secretariat in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The OIC is a grouping of 57 countries, majority of which are Muslim majority. It has usually been supportive of Pakistan and, often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue. The Contact Group expressed deep concern over the heightened tension and called for immediate de-escalation in the region, Pakistan Foreign Office said.

A day earlier Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor told media that Islamabad would "definitely respond and surprise India", following which the country initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC.

In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said.

In a synchronised operation, fighter and other aircraft took off from several air bases in Western and Central commands at about the same time, leaving Pakistani defence officials confused about where they were heading, they said.

A small group of aircraft broke away from the swarm and headed to Balakot. The entire operation, it is learnt, was over in 20 minutes, starting at 3.45 am and ending at 4.05 am. The actual bombing took less than two minutes.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," Gokhale said, stressing that care was taken to avoid civilian casualties.

The facility at Balakot, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, he said. The statement did not say if Yousuf Azhar was among those killed.

The JeM has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and has its headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, he said in the statement. The organisation is proscribed by the UN and has been responsible for a series of terrorist attacks, including on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.
