India-Pak Tensions LIVE: India Will Fight as One, Win as One, Says Modi in Address to BJP Workers

The prime minister is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.
"Let people see and understand BJP closely. When they would know the party, then only they'll be able to differentiate between us and other parties," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Congress' social media head Divya Spandana hits out at the PM and says, "Our wing commander is missing since yesterday and they’re talking about booths?!"
Our wing commander is missing since yday and they’re talking about booths?! BJP’s Yeddyurappa says they will win the elections because of the war? No words can describe the disgust.— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 28, 2019
People of India will not forget this. #MeraJawanSabseMajboot
"Every citizen has been feeling the change in the last five years. Imagine, what can our government do when we come to power again. This is only possible if we not only maintain the standard of our work but also take it forward," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Expressing amazement over the video-conference amid Indo-Pak tensions, Congress said that this is "happening for the first time that a pilot is in captivity of Pakistan and the prime minister is campaigning".
देशवासियों ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि हमारी वायु सेना के एक पायलट पाकिस्तान की कैद में हैं, पूरा देश उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित है, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री मोदी देश में चुनावी प्रचार कर रहे! नामुमकिन अब मुमकिन है#MeraJawanSabseMajboot https://t.co/WeYhL9FSAa— Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2019
"Every citizen in the country right now wants to contribute in some way or the other towards India’s betterment. Every Indian has an unshakable belief on himself as well as the government, and that is our biggest achievement," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Former UP CM Mayawati has slammed the prime minister for "trying to serve political interest" at a time when "India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership".
At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, PM Nrendra Modi instead of concentrating on the matters of national security trying to serve political interest by addressing his BJP workers is ridiculous besides betrayal of national sentiments.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 28, 2019
'Mera parivar, Bhajpa parivar' should be your slogan. You must approach everyone and appeal to them. The responsibility of the booth workers is to reach out to first time voters. All workers should compete with each other in a healthy way to see who can appeal to the maximum number of voters," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. Irked by the video-conference, former Jammu and Kashmir CM took a dig at the prime minister and said, "PM Modi continuing with his Election campaign is the surest sign Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours."
PM Modi continuing with his #Elections2019 campaign is the surest sign #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be back in the next 24-48 hours. Either that or he really just couldn’t care less.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2019
"We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme even as Opposition leaders have been slamming the Centre for remaining "silent" after Pakistan captured IAF pilot. "The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership," former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted earlier today.
"The enemy tries to destabilise us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs," says PM Modi while addressing BJP workers during "world's largest video-conference" 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.
PM Narendra Modi: Hamare sena ke samarthya par hame bharosa hai. Isliye bahut avashyak hai ki kuch bhi aisa na ho jisse unke manobal par aanch aaye ya hamare dushmano ko hamare par ungli uthane ka mauka mil jaaye pic.twitter.com/UOww7Ah9UX— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP workers, says nation stands with jawans. Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the PM said that India won't stop at any cost. He made the statement while addressing BJP workers during "world's largest videoconference" 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.
Reacting to capturing to IAF pilot by Pakistan, SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Centre over their "silence".
It‘s been nearly 24 hrs since our pilot has gone missing. On the other hand 6 IAF braves lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The nation is praying. We‘re all waiting with baited breath but not a word from our leadership.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 28, 2019
The silence is deafening.#BringHimHome
General Ayub Khan, the military ruler of Pakistan, offered to release his former boss Field Marshal KM Cariappa's son immediately but was turned down.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers on Thursday in what the party said would be the "world's largest videoconference". The timing of the political engagement, however, has been criticised as it comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan. As part of the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Modi will address party workers in 15,000 locations across the country on the party’s preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders would participate in the programme from its Delhi office. Opposition parties like the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have slammed the BJP and the Prime Minister for going ahead with the event at a time when an Indian Air Force pilot has been captured by Pakistan after an air combat near the Line of Control on Wednesday marked the worst escalation of conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in decades.
Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday after he ejected safely from his MiG 21 Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control.
Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa has issued a clarification over his statement.
My statement is being reported out of context. I said that ‘situation favourable for BJP’ which i am saying for last couple of months. This is not first time that i said BJP in Karnataka will win minimum 22 seats under the able leadership of Modi ji.— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 28, 2019
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has been invited as a
BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati lauded IAF for shooting a Pakistani jet but expressed concern over capturing of Wing Commander Abhinandan.
पाकिस्तान का हवाई हमला सेना ने कल नाकाम कर दिया, यह बड़ी राहत की बात है। लेकिन देश का एक जाँबाज़ एयरफोर्स अफसर पाकिस्तान के क़ब्ज़े में है, यह बड़ी चिन्ता की बात है। उस पायलट की सकुशल वापसी के लिये भारत सरकार को पूरा जी-जान लगा देने की ज़रूरत है तभी देश को चैन मिलेगाा।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 28, 2019
Pakistan has violated Geneva Conventions by tweeting video of captured IAF pilot, Washington Post report quoting a military justice expert at Southwestern Law School. "Releasing the video would be prohibited by that provision," Rachel E. VanLandingha said. VanLandingham said not that every violation of the Geneva Conventions is a war crime in itself. But what does matter in terms of violation, she said, was the purpose of releasing the video and whether Varthaman was recognisable.
The three service chiefs will meet Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shortly, news agency ANI said quoting its sources. The chiefs had on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation after Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace and an Indian pilot was taken into custody by the neighbouring country.
Minister of state for external affairs Gen (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh said that he differed with his party member, Yeddyurappa. "We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation and ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats," he added.
.@BSYBJP ji, I beg to differ. We stand as one nation, action taken by our government is to safeguard our nation & ensure safety of our citizens, not to win a few extra seats. https://t.co/V06LBMAJH3— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 28, 2019
This speech by Atal ji highlights our position:https://t.co/UyhobIpAny
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has lent support to the central government and the armed forces in fight against terrorism. He also slammed Yeddyurappa over his 'strikes to favour BJP' statement.
The entire nation is united in supporting the central govt&our armed forces to fight terrorism,while #Bjp leader @BSYBJP is busy calculating howmany extra LS seats the terror attack&Pak war can bring to his party. It's shameful to exploit our jawans' sacrifice for electoral gains— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 28, 2019
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has not only stirred the political circles here with his statement but has become the talk in Pakistan with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeting about it.
We hope you understand that you were manipulated into war mongering. #LetBetterSensePrevail; isolate the ppl who r desperate to win an election.War is in no nation’s interest,& its soldiers & civilians who are the collateral damage. Don’t let one man use it for political mileage. https://t.co/n538eDBnzf— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 28, 2019
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at PM Modi over Yeddyurappa's statement that "India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of the prime minister".
Dear Modiji/ Jaitleyji,— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2019
Any more questions on politicisation?
Regards,
132 Crore Indians.https://t.co/RlbCNyRUY5
Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls. "The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Tuesday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."
Japan has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and "stabilise the situation through dialogue".
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono: In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue. https://t.co/mr9vP4krqR— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone his proposed mega-video conference, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. The response came to a tweet by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the event to be held on Thursday. It said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders would participate in the programme at the Delhi BJP office in New Delhi.
I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019
The chiefs of the armed forces on Wednesday updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation after Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace and an Indian pilot was taken into custody by the neighbouring country, sources said. The meeting of the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force is their second with PM Modi in 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, the three chiefs met the prime minister at his official residence and updated him on the latest security scenario, the sources said. Earlier in the day, top security and intelligence officials went into a huddle at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.
Pakistani authorities have suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India until further notice, a media report said Thursday, amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore. The Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India has been suspended until further notice, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing railway authorities. The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers. It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station, the report said. The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.
Russia also expressed serious concerns about the aggravation of the situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and said Moscow was closely following the developments.
It is yet not clear if Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after he threatened to boycott the meet over invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. His statement came amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the former claimed to have struck terror launch pads in Balakot.
The Pentagon on Wednesday urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action, fearing an escalation of the current tensions between India and Pakistan. Canada also called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan on Wednesday captured an IAF pilot following the aerial engagement in which a Pakistani jet, stated to be a F-16, was downed by Indian air defence forces in Jammu region's Rajouri sector. The IAF also lost a MiG 21 jet in the engagement, an Indian official said. Pakistan has denied losing a jet. The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two IAF pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody.
As fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with the Air Force repulsing retaliatory attacks from the western neighbour, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.
The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two Indian Air Force pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody. "There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics," Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in the evening.
As tension mounted, the entire airspace north of New Delhi was briefly "vacated". Nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were closed for civilian traffic for some part of the morning but opened later in the day. Jammu and Kashmir was the centre of much of the action on a day of escalating tensions between the two neighbours.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam in Kashmir, killing at least five people. One of the deceased persons was identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four — believed to be IAF personnel — is being ascertained, they said. There was no direct established link with the activity by Pakistani jets, but for many it was just a sign of the disturbed times.
Till late Wednesday afternoon, India's political leaders, both in government and in the opposition, were mostly quiet. In a live television broadcast, Pakistan's leader Imran Khan also reiterated the military's claim that two Indian MIGs were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions and resolve the issues through talks.
He said the Pakistani incursion into the Indian air space was "only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same."
Two Indian MiGs were shot down in the ensuing action, Khan said, one day after Indian government sources said up to 350 JeM terrorists were killed in Tuesday's attack. There was no official confirmation of the claim.
"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.
