India-Pak Tensions LIVE: PM Modi to Chair CCS Meeting Followed by Union Cabinet Meet at His Residence

India-Pak Tensions LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at his residence. The meeting comes a day after an IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Wednesday urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action, fearing an escalation of the current tensions between India and Pakistan. Canada also called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.
Feb 28, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has not only stirred the political circles here with his statement but has become the talk in Pakistan with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeting about it.
We hope you understand that you were manipulated into war mongering. #LetBetterSensePrevail; isolate the ppl who r desperate to win an election.War is in no nation’s interest,& its soldiers & civilians who are the collateral damage. Don’t let one man use it for political mileage. https://t.co/n538eDBnzf
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took a dig at PM Modi over Yeddyurappa's statement that "India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of the prime minister".
Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls. "The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Tuesday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."
Feb 28, 2019 10:33 am (IST)
Japan has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and "stabilise the situation through dialogue".
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono: In response to the mounting tension due to the operations since 26 February between the Indian Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force, Japan strongly urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue. https://t.co/mr9vP4krqR
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone his proposed mega-video conference, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. The response came to a tweet by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the event to be held on Thursday. It said party chief Amit Shah and other leaders would participate in the programme at the Delhi BJP office in New Delhi.
I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a
The chiefs of the armed forces on Wednesday updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the security situation after Pakistani aircraft violated Indian airspace and an Indian pilot was taken into custody by the neighbouring country, sources said. The meeting of the chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force is their second with PM Modi in 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, the three chiefs met the prime minister at his official residence and updated him on the latest security scenario, the sources said. Earlier in the day, top security and intelligence officials went into a huddle at the prime minister's office in the wake of fresh developments that followed India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan.
Feb 28, 2019 10:28 am (IST)
Pakistani authorities have suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India until further notice, a media report said Thursday, amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore. The Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India has been suspended until further notice, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday citing railway authorities. The biweekly train was scheduled to depart from Lahore with 16 passengers. It embarked on its journey from Karachi but the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station, the report said. The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.
Russia also expressed serious concerns about the aggravation of the situation along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan and said Moscow was closely following the developments.
Feb 28, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, six nationals of the the neighbouring country, who came here on valid visa, are under vigilance of the local intelligence unit in the district, an official said on Thursday. Six Pakistani nationals had arrived here on February 12 and they have valid visa. They are to return to their country before March 27, the in-charge of local intelligence unit here said. They are under vigilance for the length of their stay here, he said.
Feb 28, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
Pakistan airspace's remains closed for a second day amid tensions between the two neighbours. All flight operations across the country have been suspended till midnight, Geo TV said quoting the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). "Since the existing NOTAM is effective until 2359HRS of February 28 , Pakistan airspace shall remain closed. Please stay in touch with your airlines for timely update on any further changes," the CAA tweeted.
Since the existing NOTAM is effective until 2359 HRS of 28 February 2019, #Pakistan airspace shall remain closed.
Please stay in touch with your airlines for timely update on any further changes.
A day after Pakistan violated Indian air space, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a positive note on Thursday amid buying by domestic as well as foreign institutional investors ahead of February derivatives expiry. Investors, however, were cautious on concerns over the tension between India and Pakistan . The 30-share index was trading higher by 81.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 35,986.88. The gauge had lost 308 points in the previous two sessions. The NSE Nifty too was trading in the green, up 35.35 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 10,842. Major gainers that supported key indices were Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.42 per cent.
India conveyed strong objection to Islamabad at the 'vulgar display' of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.
Feb 28, 2019 10:05 am (IST)
An influential American Senator said Wednesday the Trump administration should stand ready to assist nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan in resolving the ongoing crisis peacefully between the two countries. Tensions between India and Pakistan rose following the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. "The heightening tensions between Pakistan and India are deeply alarming. These two nuclear-armed states must commit to resolving this crisis peacefully, and the US should stand ready to assist," Senator Edward Markey said in a tweet.
Feb 28, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
Veteran Air Marshal and father of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has thanked people for their concern and wishes. "I thank God for his blessings. Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind. Just look at the way he talked so bravely. A true soldier. We are so proud of him. I am sure all your hands and blessings are on his head; prayers for his safe return. I pray that he does not get tortured, and comes home safe and sound in body and mind. Thank you all for being with us in this hour of need. We draw our strengths from your support and energy," veteran Air Marshal Varthaman said. Pakistan captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after a fierce engagement between the two air forces.
Feb 28, 2019 9:49 am (IST)
The Delhi-Lahore bus service is running as usual, an official said on Wednesday. "The service is continuing. Even today, 10 persons boarded the Lahore-bound bus," Manoj Kumar, the managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), told news agency PTI. In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the bus service was affected and the number of passengers using it had gone down. The DTC buses to Lahore are operated from the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal near the Delhi Gate. These buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) runs buses to Delhi on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Feb 28, 2019 9:39 am (IST)
PM Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security today, followed by Union Cabinet meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The development comes after tension between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighter jets struck inside the neighbouring country's territory, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The air strike came after the February 14 terror attack by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.
Feb 28, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, has declared a "high alert" in the area, Karachi-based newspaper Dawn reported. “All departments concerned have been put on high alert across the province to cope with any type of emergency,” the report quoted Pakistan Information Minister as saying.
Feb 28, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Dawn.com Reports Samjhauta Express Suspended | The Railways on Wednesday said the Samjhauta Express departed on time with 27 passengers onboard, amidst reports that Pakistan has suspended its operations between Wagah to Lahore on its side. "The train running from Delhi to Attari in India left at 11:20 pm on Wednesday. There are three Pakistanis and 24 Indian nationals aboard the train," Northern Railway said. The biweekly train, which runs on Wednesdays and Sundays, was as per schedule from the Old Delhi Railway station with 27 passengers aboard — four in AC coach, 23 in non-AC coaches — it said. However, Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn reported that the train was scheduled to carry 16 passengers from Lahore today. "It had embarked on its journey from Karachi but now the passengers are stuck at Lahore railway station," the report stated.
Feb 28, 2019 8:55 am (IST)
'India Will Not Keep Quiet' | India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has said that India will not keep quiet to any act of terrorism and giving "appropriate response" to all terrorism incidents is the new normal for the country. In a first-of-its-kind interaction with Indian students from the various universities from the Greater Washington area, Shringla said that Pakistan needs to meet its international obligations to crackdown on terrorist networks and safe havens within its territory. Shringla updated the Indian students about the latest development back home and why India choose to act this way, after the Pulwama terrorist attack. He said that Pakistan did not act against terrorist organisations or its leaders despite India giving actionable intelligence against the 26/11, Pathankot and Uri attacks. "This time, India opted for pre-emptive attack, mainly because terrorists were planning to launch another terrorist attack inside India, he said referring to the daring air strike by Indian Air Force deep inside Pakistan.
Feb 28, 2019 8:53 am (IST)
The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. The fresh proposal was moved Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council. The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members. The proposal is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist. In 2009, India moved a proposal to designate Azhar, whose UN-proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama on February 14 in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.
Feb 28, 2019 8:50 am (IST)
Jet Airways has asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving as "India will not be flying over Pakistan due to security concerns".
Pakistani Kashmiris flee the town of Chakoti which is about 3 miles, 5 km, from the Pakistan-Indian border, following the intense exchange of fire between Pakistan and India, at the Line of Control in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), reports Associated Press.
This was the third attempt to put Masood Azhar, the leader and founder of JeM on the UN terror blacklist by which he would be subjected to a global travel ban, arms embargo and assets freeze.
Feb 28, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah extended support to PMO to get back captured IAF pilot from Pakistan.
I, along with other Indians, urge @PMOIndia to #BringBackAbhinandan. We Indians are united in its single agenda of bringing back the airforce soldier to India. I assure any support from our side for the cause. Jai Hind! Jai Jawan!@INCKarnataka
Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Poonch district. News agency ANI stated that Indian Army retaliated effectively and firing stopped around 7 am.
Feb 28, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Amid the escalating tensions between the neighbours, citizens and prominent faces of both India and Pakistan are appealing for peace. Among them were Pakistan Peoples Party leader Farhatullah Babar and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.
World can't afford another war.Observe good faith and justice towards all nations.Cultivate peace and harmony with all.We need peace and friendship with other nations not your revenges and act of creating enmity against people from other nations for your sake #SayNoToWar#Sialkotpic.twitter.com/GxaOdUPLUq
Tit for tat strikes, symbolic targeting of unspecified targets and urge to demonstrate capability can quickly get out of control. Sight of self congratulating anchors on both sides hooting for war is nauseating. A credible mechanism for joint investigations needed
With my heavy heart I appeal to yours, India,Pakistan is not your enemy, Your enemy is our enemy! How much more blood needs to be spilled before we realise we are both fighting the same battle.We need brothers in arm if we want to beat this war on terror #TogetherWeWin#NoToWar
Thai Airways has suspended all its flights to Europe amid Indo-Pak tensions as the airlines uses the route over Indian and Pakistani air space. "By closing the airspace, every flight from Thailand to Europe has been affected. For flights that are going to depart this evening, we will call an urgent meeting to consider the impact of such events," a BBC report quoted Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham as saying. Singapore Airlines and British Airways are among the operators which have had to reroute flights. Singapore Airlines said longer flight routes would make refuelling necessary, the report further said.
Feb 28, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval last evening for nearly 25 minutes, sources have told News18. They said that US has extended complete support to India and told Doval that "JeM as outfit and Masood Azhar as an individual should be banned".
Feb 28, 2019 8:18 am (IST)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is set to leave for UAE today to take part in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting as the Guest of Honor. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had earlier threatened to boycott a meeting of the OIC if Swaraj participates in it. The OIC contact group on Jammu and Kashmir held an emergency meeting at the OIC general secretariat in Jeddah and expressed deep concern over the heightened tension in the region and called for immediate de-escalation. The OIC is an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member states, with 40 countries being Muslim Majority countries.
Feb 28, 2019 8:08 am (IST)
Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has extended support to the government and Prime Minister's Office in the fight against terrorism.
Indian Commercial Pilots Association: ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands. We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/91SrDXuyi8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Pakistan on Wednesday captured an IAF pilot following the aerial engagement in which a Pakistani jet, stated to be a F-16, was downed by Indian air defence forces in Jammu region's Rajouri sector. The IAF also lost a MiG 21 jet in the engagement, an Indian official said. Pakistan has denied losing a jet. The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two IAF pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody.
As fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with the Air Force repulsing retaliatory attacks from the western neighbour, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to defuse the tension by saying war is futile and can lead to unknown consequences while making an oblique reference to the nuclear weapons that both countries possess.
The Pakistan Army retracted its earlier statement that two Indian Air Force pilots were arrested and in the evening said it had "only one" pilot in its custody. "There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army's custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics," Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said in the evening.
As tension mounted, the entire airspace north of New Delhi was briefly "vacated". Nine airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab were closed for civilian traffic for some part of the morning but opened later in the day. Jammu and Kashmir was the centre of much of the action on a day of escalating tensions between the two neighbours.
An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam in Kashmir, killing at least five people. One of the deceased persons was identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four — believed to be IAF personnel — is being ascertained, they said. There was no direct established link with the activity by Pakistani jets, but for many it was just a sign of the disturbed times.
Till late Wednesday afternoon, India's political leaders, both in government and in the opposition, were mostly quiet. In a live television broadcast, Pakistan's leader Imran Khan also reiterated the military's claim that two Indian MIGs were shot down, as he offered to defuse tensions and resolve the issues through talks.
He said the Pakistani incursion into the Indian air space was "only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same."
Two Indian MiGs were shot down in the ensuing action, Khan said, one day after Indian government sources said up to 350 JeM terrorists were killed in Tuesday's attack. There was no official confirmation of the claim.
"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.